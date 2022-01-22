Capitol Dispatch: Long-term care program pushed back and modified in House

Capitol Dispatch is a weekly politics feature focusing on the actions of our local representatives during the 2022 legislative session. It will run every Sunday during the session.

Updating Washington’s long-term care program will remain a long-term political issue.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed two bills to delay the start date for workers paying into the program until June 2023 and completely exempted thousands of workers from it. The program is meant to provide a universal benefit for workers who require care after retiring

Southwest Washington’s Republican members of the House didn’t expect to see any additional changes make it to the House floor this year. The local representatives split over whether the bills did enough to address concerns about the stability of the program going forward but were glad to see a step in the right direction.

“I hope this is a wake-up call,” Rep. Peter Abbarno said, “and [the House Democrats] will sit down with folks that have a different view of long term care and work up a program that meets the needs of everyone.”

The bill delaying the start of the program and refunding previously collected premiums, HB 1732, was overwhelmingly approved by the House 91-6. The two representatives from District 19, Jim Walsh and Joel McEntire, were among the six who voted no.

“It’s a statement vote that we need to do more. We need to repeal the scheme and start over again. It is better than nothing but all it does is kick the can down the road,” Walsh said.

The second component is House Bill 1733, granting permanent exemptions from the program to three groups: veterans and their spouses, non-immigrant visa workers and employees who live outside Washington but travel into the state for work. The bill was approved 67-29.

Herrera Beutler ties long-term care, commuter tolls on I-5

The future of the long-term care act has not been just an issue among the state representatives. Congressional District 3 Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler wrote a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday asking the state delay the exemption for Oregon workers to stop paying into the program.

Beutler said the exemption for Oregon workers should only be ratified if Oregon abandons a plan to toll Washington workers who travel across the I-5 and I-205 bridges for jobs in the Portland area. The proposed commuter toll was part of a 2017 transportation funding plan for the state.

“Like Oregonians’ critiques of the long-term care tax, Southwest Washington commuters are outraged that they will be taxed for using the same decades-old roads that exist today, but none of the tolls collected will be used to replace the I-5 bridge,” Beutler wrote.

Walsh said he wasn’t sure about the specifics of Herrera Beutler’s idea but it was good to acknowledge the problems facing workers who cross the Columbia River in both directions.

Emergency power limits on the table for back half of session

This week provided the biggest sign yet the Legislature could find bipartisan support for a limit on the governor’s power to issue states of emergency.

Senate Bill 5909 was introduced Wednesday and is scheduled for a public hearing with the Senate State Government and Elections Committee on Jan. 28. The bill by Sen. Emily Randall, the Democratic caucus whip, would allow emergency orders to be closed after 90 days if the party leadership in both chambers of the Legislature agreed to do so.

The sudden rush of support for Randall’s bill irked Sen. Jeff Wilson, who has introduced bills to limit the governor’s emergency powers repeatedly over the last two years. Wilson agreed with Randall that it was important for the Legislature to have some checks against the governor’s emergency powers but thought 5909 did not go far enough.

“I still stand behind our bill but I’m grateful the majority party is finally looking at this seriously enough to drop a bill on it,” Wilson said.

Wilson will have a different bill up for a public hearing with the same committee on Jan. 28. Senate Bill 5650 would require voters’ pamphlets to include a list of election law violations and ways to report voter fraud to the Secretary of State’s office.

McEntire sides with farmers over salmon habitat bill

House Bill 1838 would require the majority of landowners to implement and maintain buffer zones along streams. The proposal was contentious enough that it took up two days of public comment in the House Rural Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee this week.

Conservation groups and Native American tribes urged for the change as an important step to preserving salmon habitats. Farmers shared frustrations the bill had been drafted without any input from the agricultural side of the state and worries large buffers could severely limit the output for small farms.

“Are we to say it is alright for farms to go underwater provided we increase fish habitat? This legislation would sacrifice family farms and food sources to protect salmon,” Rep. McEntire said in a statement Friday.

McEntire and Rep. Ed Orcutt said they hope the bill does not make it out of committee this year.

