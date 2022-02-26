Capitol Dispatch: Local reps share other state's frustration over export gas tax

Capitol Dispatch is a weekly politics feature focusing on the actions of our local representatives during the 2022 legislative session. It will run every Sunday during the session.

Sen. Jeff Wilson is a member of the Senate Transportation Committee. Rep. Jim Walsh is part of the House Transportation Committee. Between the two chambers, they have seen the two major transportation spending packages.

The House committee met five days in a row to get through the two major funding measures and a set of smaller proposed bills. The big spending issues are the normal supplemental changes to add projects to the current 2021-2023 biennial budget and the new Move Ahead Washington transportation package.

Walsh said the budget supplements were “good but not great” and had some amount of bipartisan conversation. Move Ahead WA, however, has become a much more polarized bill, especially in terms of the proposed ways to build revenue for the $16 billion slate of improvements.

“The state is doing something that any first year student in poli-sci could tell you is a mistake,” Walsh said.

The transportation package would install a tax of 6 cents per gallon on oil that Washington provides other states, namely Alaska, Idaho and Oregon, that is projected to raise around $2 billion. The idea immediately criticized by all three state governments over fairness and concerns that it violated the U.S. Constitution’s interstate commerce clause.

Gov. Kate Brown and the top-ranking Democrats and Republicans in the Oregon legislature sent out a joint letter Friday afternoon urging Washington to drop the export fuel tax. The letter warned that the likely legal battles over the tax could jeopardize the work being done by both states on the Interstate 5 bridge.

“We could have avoided this trouble had the Democrats shared some communication and left the door open for any others to shape this package before it was printed,” Wilson said.

Walsh said he and Rep. Andrew Barkis, the ranking minority member on the transportation committee, had floated the idea of replacing the gas tax with the state sales tax on cars and trucks, which currently goes into the general operating budget. Walsh pointed out that a one-time transfer of similar funds was already included in the proposed supplements to the transportation budget.

Walsh introduces

last-minute

property tax billsWalsh filed two bills Wednesday attempting to keep the conversation about tax relief alive in the Legislature and through the rest of the year.

House Bill 2125 would require that state property taxes are calculated based on 75% of the land’s value, instead of the full valuation.

House Bill 2126 would be a less permanent change but a more dramatic shift. The bill seeks to fully eliminate the state property tax levy during the year 2023, after which the taxes would revert to their current rates.

With the short legislative session scheduled to end March 10 and no public hearings announced, neither bill has a real chance of being passed this year. Walsh said that he hoped the two measures would play more of a role in shaping future discussions about tax rates and tax reform.

“A miracle could happen and something could give them traction this session, but really they’re meant to set the frame of conversation in the interim and for next session,” Walsh said.

Walsh’s bills were not the only attempt at late-breaking tax reform by the 19th district. Wilson attempted to use Friday’s Senate debate about the supplemental operating budget to bring back a rejected bill that would eliminate the business and occupation tax for manufacturers. The amendment was rejected.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.