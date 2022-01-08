Capitol Dispatch: Local reps prep for largely virtual start to legislative session

Capitol Dispatch is a weekly politics feature focusing on the actions of our local representatives during the 2022 legislative session. It will run every Sunday during the session.

Rep. Jim Walsh returned to his office in Olympia this week to prepare for the start of the legislative session.

That would not be noteworthy in most years. But after being locked out of his office for months after refusing to comply with proof of vaccination requests from House leadership, Walsh sees the change as a partial victory.

The state House of Representatives is starting the year with a fully virtual format, similar to how they handled the entirety of the 2021 legislative session. And just like last year, Walsh said he plans to do business from his Olympia office as much as possible.

“I think that’s the right thing to do, the right example to set for newer members. I think we ought to treat this as much like a 9-5 job as we can,” Walsh said.

Working from the office means receiving rapid COVID-19 tests three times a week. The testing requirement applies to all representatives, whether or not they’re vaccinated, which Walsh said was a step in the right direction.

A similar testing requirement is in place for the Senate, which will have in-person floor sessions with limited attendance. Sen. Jeff Wilson said he understood the need for caution during the resurgence of the omicron variant of COVID, even if it resulted in last-minute changes to how the session looks.

“We’re still in a learning curve and we ask people for their patience on that. But we’re starting this session already under duress and chaos and I’m not really impressed by that,” Wilson said.

The lockout was one reason Walsh joined other Republican House members in a lawsuit opposing the COVID mitigation plans for the 2022 legislative session. The lawsuit was unable to get an injunction before the session began but is continuing forward, as some issues remain in play even with the new format.

District 19 reps push construction funding bill for small school districts

A bill prefiled Wednesday by Walsh, Joel McEntire and Joe Fitzgibbon would help rural school districts afford to take on major construction projects.

The bill would create a new pool of money within the capital budget that would be awarded to small school districts through a grant process. The funds would be available to school districts with fewer than 1,000 enrolled students and whose districts are attempting to renovate and rebuild old, potentially unsafe buildings.

Walsh said the idea of providing additional funds for projects in small districts has recent precedent. When voters approved a $7 million bond for the Toledo School District in 2018, it was matched with $10 million set aside by the Legislature specifically for the district’s new high school.

“That kind of drew people’s attention to the fact that the system for matching bond money with very small school districts is not working,” Walsh said.

Last week, the Wahkiakum School District filed a lawsuit raising similar concerns about the challenges small school district face when it comes to bonds and capitol projects. Wahkiakum is represented by one of the attorneys from the McCleary case, which overhauled how Washington school districts receive operating funds.

Walsh and McEntire both represent Wahkiakum County as part of their district, but have said the lawsuit was not the reason their bill was introduced. McEntire mentioned the school funding bill as one of his priority projects in early December, several weeks before the school district’s lawsuit.

Emergency power limits not likely to see immediate action

The local Republican representatives see limiting Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency declarations as a major goal for the session. But it may not be a priority for the whole Legislature.

Wilson serves on the Senate State Government and Elections Committee, which would hear any bills restricting the governor’s emergency powers. The schedule for the first committee hearing on Wednesday includes bills about creating Washington’s state nickname and declaring pickleball the state sport, but nothing about emergency powers.

“I want to put checks and balances on our Washington state government, and there some that feel the priority should be addressing whether pickleball should be the state sport. Do you see why I have my work cut out for me?” Wilson said.

The newest bill filed about emergency declaration limits for this session would see declarations expire after 60 days, unless approved by the full Legislature or caucus leadership.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.