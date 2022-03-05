Capitol Dispatch: Inslee signs off on two police use-of-force bills

Capitol Dispatch is a weekly politics feature focusing on the actions of our local representatives during the 2022 legislative session. It will run every Sunday during the session.

Friday saw two milestones in the wrap-up process for this year's legislative session.

5 p.m. on Friday was the deadline for the majority of bills to clear both chambers before the end of the short session. Attempts to get legislation through before the deadline led to marathon floor sessions during the back half of this week.

On Friday morning, Gov. Jay Inslee signed the first major suite of bills from this year's session into law. The headliners of the bills that were signed were two parts of this year's set of police force bills, which attempted to clarify or partially walk back some of the reform the legislature passed in 2021.

"I think it will actually accomplish the original goal, which is to reduce unnecessary violence, help officers de-escalate," Inslee said during the bill signing. "We have understood how to accomplish that goal with some more nuanced behavior."

House Bill 1735 clarifies some of the situations where officers can use force outside of making arrests. The bill allows force to be used when police are transporting someone in the middle of a mental health crisis, taking a minor into protective custody and enforcing a search warrant. The bill also lays out many of the de-escalation tactics that officers need to attempt before using physical force or potentially deadly force.

House Bill 1713 permits officers to use nonlethal weapons that are larger than .50 caliber, including bean bag launchers. While the original law was intended to eliminate the use of military-grade weaponry from police arsenals, many law enforcement agencies had stopped using the nonlethal tools as well until the legislature took action.

Sen. Jeff Wilson voted in favor of both reform bills. More broadly, however, he remained worried that the overreach of the bills that passed last year would continue to strain trust between police departments and the state government.

"As a legislature, we went way too far and the damage we may have done is going to take years to correct," Wilson said.

Rep. Jim Walsh said the two bills, in conjunction with two other police-related measures that cleared the legislature on Friday, accomplished a significant amount of the changes that he and other Republicans had hoped to see.

Among the other bills Inslee signed Friday were measures to make insulin more affordable by lowering the maximum out-of-pocket payment for a 30-day supply and an expansion of the USDA's Community Eligibility Program for free school meals.

Overnight move ends talk of emergency power reform

Thursday's Senate floor votes ran up until midnight and saw 43 bills pass the chamber. The House session lasted even longer and had a strange moment in the early Friday hours concerning one of this year's biggest bills.

Senate Bill 5909, the bill adding some limits to the governor's emergency declarations, reached the House floor for debate around 1 a.m. Friday. After the first round of comments about possible amendments, Speaker of the House Laurie Jinkins announced that action on the bill would be deferred and pulled it from the night's discussion.

That move might have been the final blow for the attempts at emergency power reform this year. The bill never ended up coming back into consideration for a House vote before the Friday afternoon cutoff.

Rep. Jim Walsh said it was rare for a bill to get removed from consideration once it was actually being discussed on the House floor. While the bill would have gone through lengthy debate that morning, Walsh said he was unsure of the reason it ended up getting pulled.

"I think it would have passed but I think she didn’t want the debate and the discussions we would have had about the shortcomings of that bill," Walsh said.

The full legislative session is set to end on March 10. Next week will be spent finalizing bills that passed the House and Senate with different amendments. There will also be final concurrence votes on the three supplementary budget bills for the state capital budget, operating budget and transportation budget.

