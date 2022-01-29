Capitol Dispatch: Emergency power limits and election lies get major Senate hearing Jan. 28

Capitol Dispatch is a weekly politics feature focusing on the actions of our local representatives during the 2022 legislative session. It will run every Sunday during the session.

Jan. 28 marked 700 days since Gov. Jay Inslee first declared a COVID-19 state of emergency for Washington.

It also was the date for a busy, contentious hearing about reining in the governor's emergency powers in the Senate State Government and Elections Committee. Inslee was in attendance for a portion of the committee hearing, to testify in favor of a bill that would criminalize politicians who lie about election results.

Sen. Jeff Wilson, the ranking Republican member of the committee, said the combination of topics discussed Friday may have set records for public comment during a legislative committee meeting. More than 5,400 people signed in to provide an opinion on the bills and 157 people asked to give public comment.

Wilson said he was glad to see an emergency power reform bill make it this far but was disappointed the committee timeline did not allow every commenter to speak.

"We in Olympia must recognize this is an obvious sign that we need to accommodate people to be heard, not ask them to speak on command," Wilson said.

The emergency power reform proposed in Senate Bill 5909 would allow a governor's emergency declaration to end after 90 days if all four party leaders in the Legislature agree to do so. Outside of that proposal, the only way for emergency declarations to end is a decision by the governor.

A different plan to limit emergency powers will have a hearing in the House State Government and Tribal Relations Committee on Monday. House Bill 1772 would place tighter limits on emergency powers.

Under the House bill, emergency orders would automatically end after 60 days unless they are re-authorized by either the Legislature or the four legislative leaders. A state of emergency about the same topic could not be put back in place without legislative approval.

"The governor is looking from a statewide perspective. We look at things from a smaller area and understand the unique needs and circumstances of those we represent," Rep. Ed Orcutt said.

District 19 Rep. Jim Walsh is the assistant ranking minority member on the House committee that will hear the bill Monday.

Whether a version of gubernatorial power reform makes it through committee for a vote, it appears unlikely to cause any immediate change in the current state of emergency around COVID. Washington has seen a record-shattering spike in the average number of people testing positive for COVID since mid-December. The seven-day rate for hospitalizations in Washington also has reached a new high.

Election lies and reforms also on the docket

Inslee did not stay to comment about the emergency powers bill. He led off the committee hearing by talking about Senate Bill 5843.

The bill would make it a gross misdemeanor for an elected official or political candidate to make false claims about election results or the electoral process. The claims would need to be knowingly false and provocative enough they incite "imminent lawless action."

Inslee argued the measure would protect most free speech around elections, but that recent history showed the dangers of unchecked false claims. Inslee referenced the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol and the group that stormed the grounds of the governor's executive mansion at the same time.

"These represent the here and now, and they are the harbingers of what will come forward if we do not act," Inslee said. "A democracy that does not have the broad acceptance of its people is a house of sand."

Catherine Ross, a professor of law at George Washington University and a First Amendment scholar, testified in favor of the bill. Much of the other public comment opposed the bill, saying there were times when there could be legitimate reasons to dispute election results.

A less-heralded bill about elections was up for discussion at the same hearing. Proposed by Sen. Jeff Wilson, Senate Bill 5650 would require the voters' pamphlets mailed to Washington residents include information about any actions that would violate state election law.

"I think it's high time that we insert an educational reminder to our Washington voters that we take voting so seriously, that we have a consequence if you try to manipulate or cheat the system," Wilson said.

