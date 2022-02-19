Capitol Dispatch: As Legislature enters final third, here is where local and major bills stand

Capitol Dispatch is a weekly politics feature focusing on the actions of our local representatives during the 2022 legislative session. It will run every Sunday during the session.

The year's legislative session passed yet another benchmark this week as it rumbles toward the early March end date.

Feb. 15 was the deadline for bills to get voted out of the chamber they originated in. Anything that didn't get a vote in time is off the table for the rest of the session — for the most part.

"I never pronounce anything dead," Sen. Jeff Wilson said. "There are miraculous ways through seances and Frankensteined maneuvers to bring back bills."

For example, Wilson's Senate Bill 5495 bill addressing catalytic converter thefts did not receive a floor vote before the cutoff. However, a catalytic converter bill from Rep. Cindy Ryu passed the House on Feb. 12. Differing elements from the Wilson version could be added as amendments or substitutions as it begins moving through the Senate.

A bill heavily supported by Gov. Jay Inslee to criminalize false statements by elected officials about election outcomes appears to be kaput after not getting a Senate vote. The Senate did approve bills making it a felony to threaten or harass election workers and limiting the use of "synthetic media" such as deep-fake videos during campaigns.

The outcome of the effort to rein in the governor's emergency powers remained a point of contention after the cutoff. Senate Bill 5909 passed the day of the cutoff and would allow emergency declarations to be ended by the Legislature after 90 days.

After pushing for emergency power reform for nearly two years, Senate Republicans largely voted against the proposed bill. Senators said the measure would not actually change anything because it required all four major legislative leaders to agree on any changes.

Two of Southwest Washington's Republican members of the House felt the same result would happen as the measure arrived in their chamber.

"We should have the default be that executive powers and orders should terminate at a certain date, and it's up to the Legislature to put together any response that remains," Rep. Ed Orcutt said.

Ergonomic debate stretches past midnight

Among the final measures that made it through the House was a bill that expanded worker's compensation claims for ergonomic injuries. Debate on the bill started in Monday's session and lasted into the early hours of Tuesday morning. It ended up passing 50-48.

The bill's proponents said information about the cost of not regulating those injuries and methods to prevent them had advanced over the last 20 years.

Rep. Jim Walsh said the major objection to the bill was that it overturned a 2003 voter initiative which had explicitly prevented the Department of Labor & Industries from regulating these types of work-related injuries.

"I am not opposed on principle to an ergonomic standard but I am opposed to overturning the will of the people, as expressed in an initiative," Walsh said.

