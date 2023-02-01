An expansion of a Longview affordable apartment complex for seniors could break ground this spring after receiving $752,200 from Cowlitz County, according to the Campus Towers administrator.

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved grant agreements with Campus Towers and Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington to help fund the organizations’ affordable housing projects. The commissioners first approved the allocations in August, but drawing up the contracts took several months.

The housing authority received up to $692,200 for its Sunrise Village apartment complex planned for 38th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street in Longview. Sunrise Village will include 40 units of affordable housing, and help residents with needs like budgeting and employment help, according to the housing authority.

In December, the agency was awarded $3.9 million from the state’s Housing Trust Fund and was approved for a federally-funded tax credit program that will pay for most of the $16.5 million project.

Housing Opportunities also requested $60,000 from the county to help pay for case management services, which the commissioners may consider down the line, said Gena James, Health and Human Services deputy director.

Campus Towers will receive up to $752,200 to add eight units of affordable housing for seniors at its property off Olympia Way near Lower Columbia College.

The agreements are funded by $400,000 in sales tax revenue and the remaining $1 million in document recording fee revenue, both required to be spent on housing and homelessness programs.

Affordable housing for seniors

Campus Towers’ expansion called “Campus Cottages” will include apartments for seniors on a fixed income, said Marchelle Knapp, administrator.

Operated by Northlake Baptist Church, Campus Towers was founded in 1971 in partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The main building has 89 studio and one-bedroom apartments, and the “commons” has seven units, Knapp said.

Renters do not pay more than 30% of their monthly income, and rent levels are designed so someone living off of Social Security alone could afford them, Knapp said previously.

In the last five years, the need for affordable senior housing has grown so much that the facility has a three-year wait list, Knapp said.

“It’s a tragedy to have seniors trying to live on a fixed income literally be priced out of their house, their apartment because of the cost of rent,” she said. “That’s what motivated our board to move forward to try to expand as much as we can.”

Planning and fundraising for the $2.4 million project has been underway for a couple of years, Knapp said. The county grant helps take the pressure off the more than 150 individual donations brought in by a capital campaign, she said.

“It’s more than we could have imagined and really confirmation that we can move forward and get the project done sooner rather than later,” Knapp said. “The whole community has really rallied around this project, and so to have the county partner with us is just tremendous.”

Campus Towers is still seeking grants or other funding to keep the project more affordable for the apartment complex, Knapp said.

A dilapidated duplex on the property was torn down to make way for the Campus Cottages, Knapp said. The design, engineering and preliminary site work is done. The organization plans to apply for permits shortly and hopes to break ground in the spring, she said.

“It’s really just about serving our community,” Knapp said. “Having affordable housing for our community is vital to the health of our community.”