Campaign signs to come down after diking district buys Longview land

Longview will be losing one of its campaign sign hubs after the Longview diking district took over land along First Avenue.

Consolidated Diking Improvement District 1 acquired the three parcels directly south of the Hall of Justice and the former Charlie's Restaurant in the last few months. The district sent a letter to the county elections office on May 12, informing them that they would be removing campaign signs from the area going forward.

The diking district is one of seven similar Cowlitz County special purpose districts which aim to protect the areas from flooding.

The three parcels were privately owned before the diking district purchased them. The rough grassy slopes are currently dotted with candidate signs for the county-wide races and the congressional district race that will appear on November ballots, and could appear on August primary ballots if enough people file to run.

There are at least 12 county positions headed to the November ballot. There are also positions for state and federal lawmakers.

August primary election timeline July 15: Ballots mailed. July 25: Online and mailed voter registrations due by 5 p.m. July 26-Aug. 2: Register or update address in person at the county elections office by 8 p.m. Aug. 2. Aug. 2: Ballots due.

In the letter to the elections office, Diking District Manager Amy Blain cited a section of the Longview municipal code that prohibits temporary political signs from being set up on public property, including land owned by a city or government agency. Washington state law also limits the ability for public agency facilities to take part in election campaigns.

"[We] would appreciate it if your office can please help us inform new candidates of the change of ownership so future signs are not placed illegally," Blain wrote.

Diking district administrative assistant Morgan Atkins said the district bought the land to allow for easier maintenance and access to the bordering levee along the Cowlitz River. Atkins said the agency would be applying the same policy for any temporary signs going forward, including non-campaign-related signs.

The land further south along that berm is owned by the city of Longview, according to Cowlitz County land records.

