Campaign funds clarify the shape of Longview council races

Campaign finance numbers from the Longview City Council candidates highlight the differences among the three races on next month's ballot.

Funding details for the candidates in Longview have been reported to Washington's Public Disclosure Commission throughout the campaign and are listed in detail on the commission website.

Angie Wean has taken the clear fundraising lead of this year's Longview candidates. Her campaign has received more than $20,000 through campaign contributions and loans as of Wednesday afternoon. Wean's campaign total is roughly triple the $6,700 raised by Chet Makinster, the incumbent councilman Wean is looking to unseat.

Wean's fundraising comes from more than 100 individual donations, but also includes significant support from major donors. Seven of the contributions to Wean's campaign have been of at least $1,000. All other candidates for the Longview City Council seats this year combined for just five donations of that size.

In the race for council position 7, Spencer Boudreau and Tom Lee have gathered a nearly identical amount from contributions. As of Wednesday, Boudreau's campaign had collected $13,271 in cash or in-kind contributions while Lee had raised $13,273. Lee has the larger total campaign balance of the two due to a $2,100 loan taken out to support his campaign.