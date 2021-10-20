Campaign funds clarify the shape of Longview council races

Campaign finance numbers from the Longview City Council candidates highlight the differences among the three races on next month's ballot.
Funding details for the candidates in Longview have been reported to Washington's Public Disclosure Commission throughout the campaign and are listed in detail on the commission website.
Angie Wean has taken the clear fundraising lead of this year's Longview candidates. Her campaign has received more than $20,000 through campaign contributions and loans as of Wednesday afternoon. Wean's campaign total is roughly triple the $6,700 raised by Chet Makinster, the incumbent councilman Wean is looking to unseat.
City Council campaign overview
|Candidate
|Total Contributions
|Loans
|Contributions of $500 or more
|Largest Contributor(s)
|Spencer Boudreau
|$13,271
|0
|7
|Stuffy's II, Don and Andrea Cullen
|Tom Lee
|$13,273.61
|$2,117.50
|10
|Tom Lee
|Chet Makinster
|$5,781.38
|$984.72
|4
|Cowlitz County Republican Women's Club
|MaryAlice Wallis
|$3,329.48
|$49.48
|1
|Longview-Kelso Building & Construction Trades Council
|Angela Wean
|$19,852.33
|$813.12
|8
|Cowlitz County Democratic Committee
Wean's fundraising comes from more than 100 individual donations, but also includes significant support from major donors. Seven of the contributions to Wean's campaign have been of at least $1,000. All other candidates for the Longview City Council seats this year combined for just five donations of that size.
In the race for council position 7, Spencer Boudreau and Tom Lee have gathered a nearly identical amount from contributions. As of Wednesday, Boudreau's campaign had collected $13,271 in cash or in-kind contributions while Lee had raised $13,273. Lee has the larger total campaign balance of the two due to a $2,100 loan taken out to support his campaign.
The total for Lee's campaign includes a significant amount of his own money. Lee provided a $4,500 cash contribution to his own campaign, along with lower amounts of in-kind work and contributions.
The third race on the local ballot, between Mayor MaryAlice Wallis and Matthew Gisby, has much lower financial stakes than the other two. Wallis has collected about $3,300 in campaign contributions for her re-election and is the only major candidate who hasn't received a donation of more than $500. Gisby, who has said he filed for the election partially as a joke, has reported no fundraising numbers to the Public Disclosure Commission.
Longview's City Council races are the only elections in Cowlitz County with available financial information. Nearly ever other candidate chose the mini-reporting option for campaign funds, which allows them to avoid filing detailed financial reports with the state as long as their finances stay below a certain threshold.
Washington code says campaigns qualify for the mini-reporting option if they have no individual contributions of at least $500 and the total contributions and expenses are less than $5,000.