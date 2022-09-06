Camp residents watch as Longview starts cleanup of Alabama Street site

The second cleanup of the homeless campsite on Alabama Street in less than a year got underway Monday morning.

The camp was reduced to mounds of tents, pallets, tarps, clothing, orange needle caps and former belongings that were left behind after residents were relocated for the cleanup. Heavy machinery from Brookhart Excavation, the same company that was hired to clean the camp in September 2021, lifted the piles into an industrial-size dumpster.

Some 100 residents of the campsite watched the cleanup unfold from the adjacent city-owned parking lot, their temporary home. One of them was Tammy Loveless, who said she’d been homeless in the area for about three years. She said some of her boyfriend’s tools had been left behind during the relocation and were being thrown away.

“A lot of us like what the city is trying to do, but they basically are treating us like we’re the lowest of low. They expect us to live in a 12-by-12 area and not have anything,” Loveless said.

The cleanup was enabled by the emergency declaration Longview city leaders, citing a public health emergency at the encampment, approved at the end of August.

A City Council subcommittee will meet Wednesday morning to review “immediate issues” at the Alabama camp and plan a new method to help the city’s unhoused population.

Longview police Sgt. Tim Watson was on site to supervise the start of the effort Monday morning. Watson said that compared to last year’s cleanup, this year saw a smaller volume of items to remove and arguably a smoother process for moving the residents.

“The cleanup before had a few more contentions. I think this time, people had become accustomed to the process,” Watson said.

A woman from Love Overwhelming and a woman from the Cowlitz Family Health Center were positioned near the front of the old campsite, next to a line of dented shopping carts. Both women declined comment about their role on-site.

Loveless said there were “bad apples” among the people living at the site. Her phone had been stolen in the last week. She said the camp also had plenty of people like her who ran into a few unlucky breaks and couldn’t get an opportunity to get back into housing.

“How can we get out of here if there’s no way for us to get out of here? I don’t see landlords coming through saying ‘Hey, we have place open for rent,’” Loveless said.

Brookhart Excavation owner Brent Brookhart said the work would wrap up by the end of next week. Once all the trash was removed, the construction team would start repairing the fence around the camp and laying down a new base of rocks.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Longview city officials had not clarified what would happen on Alabama Street once the cleanup process ended.