Buildup at Ranney well forces Kelso to extend use of Longview's water

Limited flow at Kelso's main water well is forcing the city to lean on Longview's water system in the short term and plan for possible larger water changes down the line.

The city's main well, located along the Cowlitz River a few blocks south of the Allen Street bridge, has been suffering from blockages and reduced flow since 2016, but the issue has accelerated over the last few months.

City engineer Michael Kardas said the cause likely is a sediment buildup in the river, a continuing after-effect of the Mount St. Helens eruption. Kardas said the buildup is causing a significant decrease in the city's normal water supply, but that it was "not to the level of an emergency."

"We are still within the normal bounds of water procurement and we're going into the winter, when we have reduced demands," Kardas said.

Kelso's water is collected by a Ranney well, which uses pipes located near the riverbed to pull in water that's stored in an aboveground tube. At their best, Ranney wells offer a consistent source of water that already has been partially filtered by the river's flow. Several other small cities throughout Cowlitz County use Ranney wells in their water systems.