Buildup at Ranney well forces Kelso to extend use of Longview's water

Limited flow at Kelso's main water well is forcing the city to lean on Longview's water system in the short term and plan for possible larger water changes down the line.
The city's main well, located along the Cowlitz River a few blocks south of the Allen Street bridge, has been suffering from blockages and reduced flow since 2016, but the issue has accelerated over the last few months.
City engineer Michael Kardas said the cause likely is a sediment buildup in the river, a continuing after-effect of the Mount St. Helens eruption. Kardas said the buildup is causing a significant decrease in the city's normal water supply, but that it was "not to the level of an emergency."
"We are still within the normal bounds of water procurement and we're going into the winter, when we have reduced demands," Kardas said.
Kelso's water is collected by a Ranney well, which uses pipes located near the riverbed to pull in water that's stored in an aboveground tube. At their best, Ranney wells offer a consistent source of water that already has been partially filtered by the river's flow. Several other small cities throughout Cowlitz County use Ranney wells in their water systems.
Kelso has an inspection and repair contract for the well out to bid. A team of divers will be brought in early next year to inspect the well and determine the best way to clear out the buildup.
A contract for the work should be voted on by the Kelso City Council before the end of the year and the contract's required work to be completed by March 31.
Longview water connection
It's not unusual for Kelso to lean on the Longview water supply in times of need and has relied on it at times over the last few years. The city's two water systems are connected at a spot in west Kelso and there has been a standing purchase agreement for shared water since at least 2013.
During the last three summers, Kelso has used Longview water to supplement its supply during the peak periods of demand. The amount of water Kelso uses from the Longview system varies depending on demand.
"Until they tell us to shut the valve, they get what they need and we bill them through the meter," Longview public works director Ken Hash said.
Kardas estimated during the peak times of demand, the Longview water makes up about 20% of the flow in Kelso. He said there has been no concerns raised by residents over the mixed water sources.
A modification to next year's Kelso city budget would provide $160,000 to pay for the water being purchased from Longview.
Looking into alternative water sources
Kelso's well was built in 1979. The Mount St. Helens eruption a year later temporarily knocked it out of use and has made the sediment a frequent concern for the city's water department.
Public finance director Brian Butterfield said the city has been saving funds for water system modifications since conducting a water study a few years back.
"We know from (the last study) that at some point in the not so distant future, we need to either refurbish the water system or find another one," Butterfield said.
Diversifying away from the Ranney well would be costly, but it may make the river's supply more predictable. The record-breaking rainfall that flooded the Cowlitz River in 2006 came within a few inches of overwhelming the Ranney well. In 2018, the city asked residents to actively conserve water as the river ran unusually low.
More frequent dredging of the Cowlitz River would help limit the blockages, though those projects are handled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and not the city.
"As long as the river continues to transport significant sediment from Mount St. Helens, a Ranney well is not the best choice," Kardas said.
Building a Ranney well was the top recommendation from the citizen water commission Longview established in 2015 to look into alternatives to the Mint Farm wells. The Longview City Council nixed the idea in 2016, as repeated water quality tests found little difference between the river sources and the groundwater wells currently in use.