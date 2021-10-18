Brian Wood poised to be elected to Kelso City Council

In all likelihood, Brian Wood will bring his big-picture views and business experience to the Kelso City Council after the November election.
Wood, 57, moved from Federal Way to Kelso in 2000 with his wife and three kids. Wood is the director of support services for Nippon Dynawave Packaging.
Wood faces a clear path to joining the City Council in position 1, even though he’s nominally in a competitive race. Curtis Hart finished second in the primary election despite suspending his campaign in July. Hart told The Daily News on Monday that even if he somehow received the most votes on Election Day, he planned to turn down the seat.
This is Wood’s first time running a campaign, though in 2010 he threw his name into the ring to be appointed to a vacant seat on the Kelso City Council. Wood said he decided to run for the council to give back to the city and feels he has the right skills and temperament to help the city improve.
“The neighbors I talk with want a City Council that is responsible and listens, then provides sustainable and fiscally responsible civic government. That’s what I hope to do if I am voted in,” Wood said.
Incumbent Kelso councilmember Jeffrey McAllister finished in third place during the primary and will not appear on the ballot for position 1.
Wood said he wanted to avoid being a single-issue candidate.
He said that one of his goals is to ensure Kelso is set up to provide a high level of essential services, such as road repairs and building permits. While the basics of effective local government can be boring, Wood takes the big-picture view of the benefits those services provide.
“I learned a long time ago that the quality of a place is likely to draw economic development. Our focus as a city needs to be making sure that city services are adding to the quality of the city,” Wood said.
Wood has two suggestions for how Kelso can approach questions about housing stock and affordability. He said the city’s planning department needs to be well-staffed in order to handle applications from developers and the city council should aggressively seek state and federal housing grants to support new buildings.
The most recently contentious votes by the Kelso City Council have been symbolic stances of opposition to mask mandates and vaccine mandates. Wood disagrees with the council’s approach to those issues. If anything, Wood feels the councilmembers should use their positions to advocate for the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.
Wood said he is disappointed by how politicized discussions about the pandemic have become, especially as he knows multiple people who contracted COVID-19 and either died or developed lasting health problems.
“I would be ashamed if anything I had done, either on the council or in my personal life, could be seen as contributing to a neighbors’ death or illness,” Wood said.
Soccer clubs have been Wood’s primary community involvement in Kelso. Over the years his children played for local leagues, Wood was a youth coach, referee and organizer for the Cowlitz Kickoff Classic soccer tournament.
Mail ballots have been sent out to voters in Kelso and across Cowlitz County. All votes must be cast by 8 p.m. Nov. 2.