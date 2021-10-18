Brian Wood poised to be elected to Kelso City Council

Wood said he wanted to avoid being a single-issue candidate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said that one of his goals is to ensure Kelso is set up to provide a high level of essential services, such as road repairs and building permits. While the basics of effective local government can be boring, Wood takes the big-picture view of the benefits those services provide.

“I learned a long time ago that the quality of a place is likely to draw economic development. Our focus as a city needs to be making sure that city services are adding to the quality of the city,” Wood said.

Wood has two suggestions for how Kelso can approach questions about housing stock and affordability. He said the city’s planning department needs to be well-staffed in order to handle applications from developers and the city council should aggressively seek state and federal housing grants to support new buildings.

The most recently contentious votes by the Kelso City Council have been symbolic stances of opposition to mask mandates and vaccine mandates. Wood disagrees with the council’s approach to those issues. If anything, Wood feels the councilmembers should use their positions to advocate for the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.