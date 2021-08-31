Boudreau outlines City Council campaign plans during meet-and-greet

Spencer Boudreau outlined his plans for improving Longview to a few dozen visitors at a campaign event Monday evening.
The town hall-style event was held in the gazebo at R.A. Long Park — a project Boudreau was affiliated with through his position on the Longview Parks and Recreation Board. Boudreau is running for Position 7 on the Longview City Council against Tom Lee, who he characterized as an outsider for moving out of Longview for several years.
"What our local elections this year are about is keeping bad big-city policies out of our city. It's what's best for our city, not what's best for folks that moved here from bigger cities," Boudreau said.
Sen. Jeff Wilson and Rep. Jim Walsh spoke early in the event to endorse Boudreau. Both elected officials cited Boudreau's history of involvement with the city government and local agencies as reasons for their support. Walsh compared Boudreau directly to R.A. Long, citing the city founder's initial plans for Longview.
"It was everything that a city is supposed to be, and I don't know anyone who embodies that vision... like Spencer does," Walsh said.
Even outside of the two statesmen, a significant amount of Monday's crowd was made up of politicians. Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis attended the event, as did Kelso City Council members Keenan Harvey and Lisa Alexander. Other questions were lobbed by officials from the Cowlitz County Republican Party and the Lewis County Young Republicans.
Boudreau positioned himself as an advocate for business and industry when answering questions. He said the City Council needs to advocate for both smaller businesses that struggled over the last two years and major regional projects such as the Northwest Innovation Works methanol plant.
"King County can get anything it wants approved. Pierce County can get anything it wants approved. But Southwest Washington can't, and for 40 years we've been suffering economically," Boudreau said.
Boudreau said he opposes all mandates related to vaccines or limiting business operations. As part of a plan to address homelessness, he said residents need to "hit rock bottom" before receiving recovery options and many social services.
One question asked by multiple audience members was how high Boudreau's political ambitions were, seeing as this was his second City Council campaign before the age of 22. Boudreau said he would be open to running for county-level or legislative office, but that his focus right now is on Longview.