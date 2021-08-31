Boudreau outlines City Council campaign plans during meet-and-greet

Spencer Boudreau outlined his plans for improving Longview to a few dozen visitors at a campaign event Monday evening.

The town hall-style event was held in the gazebo at R.A. Long Park — a project Boudreau was affiliated with through his position on the Longview Parks and Recreation Board. Boudreau is running for Position 7 on the Longview City Council against Tom Lee, who he characterized as an outsider for moving out of Longview for several years.

"What our local elections this year are about is keeping bad big-city policies out of our city. It's what's best for our city, not what's best for folks that moved here from bigger cities," Boudreau said.

Sen. Jeff Wilson and Rep. Jim Walsh spoke early in the event to endorse Boudreau. Both elected officials cited Boudreau's history of involvement with the city government and local agencies as reasons for their support. Walsh compared Boudreau directly to R.A. Long, citing the city founder's initial plans for Longview.

"It was everything that a city is supposed to be, and I don't know anyone who embodies that vision... like Spencer does," Walsh said.