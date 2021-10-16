Boudreau-Lee City Council race at center of many Longview issues

Spencer Boudreau

The 21-year-old is no stranger to Longview’s political scene. Boudreau ran for a City Council seat two years ago. Even before that, he described himself as an activist who attended school board meetings beginning in middle school and city council meetings at age 16.

“I have the actual on-the-street perspective of being involved in the process, talking to our voters and constituents constantly for five years. People can chalk up attending council meetings as a pastime, but that’s on-the-job experience,” Boudreau said.

Those voter conversations have been the major focus of Boudreau’s campaign this year. He and a team of campaign volunteers have knocked on more than 6,000 doors across Longview this year and he hopes to reach 7,000 homes by the end of the campaign.

When he has the conversations on doorsteps, Boudreau asks residents to rank the biggest issues they see in Longview. According to him, homelessness has emerged as the most common top concern.

Compared to issues like water quality or housing affordability, the focus on the small homeless population may seem outsized. Boudreau feels the issue had been prioritized because many residents were unhappy with anything the city council had done to address it over several years.