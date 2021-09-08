Boudreau and Lee share plans for homelessness at Rotary Club forum

Spencer Boudreau and Tom Lee outlined their plans to address homelessness, small business development and other local issues to the Longview Rotary Club on Wednesday.

Boudreau and Lee are running for Longview City Council position 7, replacing outgoing councilmember Steve Moon. Their discussion was the second candidate forum held by the Rotary Club in the lead-up to the November general election.

Questions about homelessness dominated the forum as much as it had during the event last week with Angela Wean and Chet Makinster. Boudreau said it was the most common priority he heard about while canvassing voters throughout town.

Boudreau opposed the current plan for a hosted and monitored campsite that would be done in partnership between Longview and Cowlitz County. Boudreau said the city should be limiting its support for residents who were not actively seeking change. He also criticized the state programs and service groups which did not have the space or funding to help the people who were trying to leave the camps.

"There are too many people working two or three jobs to make ends meet, but they don't qualify for the programs that they should," Boudreau said. "They enter a program for six months, which strings them along to the next and the next."