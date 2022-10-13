Bent beams on Lewis and Clark Bridge renew talks about an eventual replacement

Concerns about secondary beams on the Lewis and Clark Bridge have brought new attention to talks about what the future of the bridge between Longview and Rainier will look like.

Pictures from a Longview resident began circulating on Facebook in late September highlighting the bent support beams on the bridge. The Washington State Department of Transportation has stated the bridge remains safe and the bending beams have been on their radar for several years.

The Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments is hoping to do a preliminary study on the bridge next year as an initial step in the long process of deciding the bridge's future.

"We've got to start working on it at some point to build a foundation for the eventual construction project. I believe we're at a point to jump start the process," said Bill Fashing, executive director of the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments.

The bridge pictures were shared by Amund "Rocky" Taylor, a longtime longshoreman who created a Facebook account to share his concerns about the beams. Taylor said he wasn't reassured by the statements by the Department of Transportation about the integrity of the bridge. He hoped the pictures would speed up discussions about replacing the bridge.

"It's complete insanity, in my opinion, that something this important would take that long," Taylor said. "It's going to fail whether it's today, tomorrow or 10 years from now."

According to a bridge status update WSDOT shared with Fashing and local officials, the beams are part of the secondary bracing system for the bridge. The department's engineers believe the bending is a result of issues with the aging finger joints at either end of the bridge, which allow for minor expansion and flexing due to temperatures and traffic.

"When the joints are unable to move as designed, expansion and contraction of the bridge pushes on the towers and the bracing members flex," the department wrote in its safety status.

A project to replace the finger joints on the bridge is planned to take place next year, which will result in a complete closure of the Lewis and Clark Bridge for up to six days and other construction delays.

Longview's state Sen. Jeff Wilson spoke to the Cowlitz County commissioners about the bridge during their Tuesday meeting. Wilson said he'd been contacted about the bent beams and had talked to WSDOT repeatedly to make sure he can publicly reassure people about the bridge's safety. He also emphasized the need to plan for the bridge's future.

"No matter what we do with the intersection, no matter what kind of bent beams we have, we do have a 92-year-old bridge," Wilson said.

A study of the Lewis and Clark Bridge was one of the unfunded regional needs included in the long-term Regional Transportation Plan published by the Council of Governments in 2018. The study would look at the transportation needs and future demand to figure out if the bridge should be moved, widened, replaced or go through other changes.

Fashing emphasized that a new bridge was likely still decades away from even being funded, let alone completed. The first needs assessment report that kicked off the Interstate 5 Bridge replacement discussions was released in January 2000. Construction on that project isn't expected to begin until 2025 at the very earliest.

In the meantime, Fashing said he trusted the Department of Transportation's regular inspections and projects like the joint replacement to keep the old bridge safe.

"They are confident the bridge is operational and should be operational for some time," Fashing said.