Ballots being mailed to Cowlitz County voters as Election Day nears

Cowlitz County's next election is three weeks away and mail ballots soon will be on their way to voters.
County election officers will be inserting ballots into envelopes Wednesday and mail them out to registered voters Thursday. The ballots can be mailed back with postmarks on or before Nov. 2 or left in one of the official ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
The county elections office sent a copy of the voter's pamphlet to every household in the county during the first week of October. County auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said the pamphlets are sent to all households rather than registered voters in order for election information to reach as many residents as possible.
"We have people who may not be registered or changed addresses or moved into the area recently. Some of them will see the pamphlet in their mailbox and think about registering," Fundingsland said.
The final day new voter registration can be done online or by mail before the election is Oct. 25. Same-day voter registration will take place at the elections office Nov. 2 for people planning to vote in person.
The primary election in August saw 9,572 total votes cast, a result on par with previous off-year election returns In 2019, the primary election had more than 12,500 votes cast while the general election had more than 29,000 votes.
Fundingsland thinks the vote totals in November likely will end up close to the 2019 number, but there are a lot of local issues that could drive up responses. There also is more competition in many of the down-ballot races, which indicates a high level of engagement from the candidates.
"We're seeing a lot of races that in past years would go unopposed. There is even opposition in some of the unpaid positions like fire commissioner or cemetery commissioner," Fundingsland said.
Not everyone who will appear on the November ballot is an active candidate. The length of the process used to assemble the registered voters' list and print out tens of thousands of ballots means candidates who dropped out of races in recent months will be included on the ballot and be able to receive votes.
Former candidates who still will appear on the ballots in November include Curtis Hart for the Kelso City Council, Aaron Berghaus for the Woodland City Council and Todd Jansen for the Castle Rock School District.
The Cowlitz County Elections Office will conduct a public, randomized hand-count audit Nov. 4 of a portion of the votes cast to verify the computerized results.