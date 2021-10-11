Ballots being mailed to Cowlitz County voters as Election Day nears

Cowlitz County's next election is three weeks away and mail ballots soon will be on their way to voters.

County election officers will be inserting ballots into envelopes Wednesday and mail them out to registered voters Thursday. The ballots can be mailed back with postmarks on or before Nov. 2 or left in one of the official ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The county elections office sent a copy of the voter's pamphlet to every household in the county during the first week of October. County auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said the pamphlets are sent to all households rather than registered voters in order for election information to reach as many residents as possible.

"We have people who may not be registered or changed addresses or moved into the area recently. Some of them will see the pamphlet in their mailbox and think about registering," Fundingsland said.

The final day new voter registration can be done online or by mail before the election is Oct. 25. Same-day voter registration will take place at the elections office Nov. 2 for people planning to vote in person.

