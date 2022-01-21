As new mayor of Kelso, Mike Karnofski looking beyond current conflicts

January has been a rocky start to the term of Kelso's new mayor.

Mike Karnofski was elected the city's mayor during the Jan. 4 City Council meeting. The continued debate over the forced end of Nancy Malone's previous stint as mayor has largely overshadowed Karnofski's election and his first two weeks in the office.

Amid the public comments and allegations lobbied by other members of the council, Karnofksi has stayed relatively quiet during his first two council meetings in charge. He said he is hopeful the council soon will be able to focus on the city's other issues and upcoming projects.

"We can be our own worst enemy if we just talk about the negative things. We have to build on the strengths we have in Kelso and continue to improve," Karnofski said.

Karnofski was first elected to the Kelso City Council in 2017. He easily won re-election to a second term in November. Before joining the city government, Karnofski served as a Cowlitz County Commissioner from 2010 to 2016.

Kelso's strong city manager form of government means much of Karnofski's work as mayor is ceremonial. The mayor leads council meetings but votes along with every other council member. Outside of meetings, the mayor works closely with City Manager Andy Hamilton about upcoming issues and serves as a public face for the council.

"There are additional expectations to represent the city. I've been a guest on radio programs I wouldn't have normally been on, sat in on meetings that I wouldn’t have been on," said Karnofski, who has been representing Kelso on a larger scale.

He joined a group of Washington mayors in signing a letter to the state legislature asking for an increase in transportation funds. Karnofski said he and Hamilton also have been reaching out to determine what benefits Kelso might see from the federal infrastructure funding bill approved last year.

The biggest priority, Karnofski said, is to stabilize the city's water issues. The City Council voted Tuesday to award a $2.25 million bid to Advanced Excavating Specialists to replace sewers, water lines and storm drains along Allen Street and North Pacific Avenue. Other major water projects could be tackled with the city's remaining funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Process for removing and replacing Malone

Malone vacated the mayoral seat in December after she was absent from her sixth meeting of 2021. Four of those absences were due to taking care of sick family members in Vancouver, while a fifth was a walkout from a September council meeting in protest of how the city enforced the COVID-19 mask requirement.

Karnofski said they were hemmed in by the requirements of the city charter for both her removal and the steps to fill her seat. The city charter says the removal is an automatic measure, not an action taken by the City Council. No absences from council meetings can be excused for reasons other than official city business.

"There's strong feelings on both sides but I’m a process guy," Karnofski said. "If you have a process, you need to follow the process and that’s what we are going to do to fill that position."

There have been at least three previous instances where Kelso council members automatically lost their seat after missing too many meetings in one year. On two of those occasions, the council voted to reinstate those people to their previous seats.

The city accepted applications for the vacant council seat through 5 p.m. Friday. Malone told The Daily News on Wednesday that after not being immediately reappointed to her seat in January, she was not planning to file another application.

"At this point, I believe I could do more good by not being on the council than by being on the council, because I can ask more of the questions," Malone said.

