As Longview's homeless camp hits two-year mark, future remains unclear

There’s plenty of disagreement about the future of Longview’s homeless population, but on one point everyone agrees: addressing the problem was not supposed to take this long.

On Dec. 27, 2019, the city’s unhoused residents were moved to the Alabama Street camp. It was meant to stay there for 90 days. Then the camp would move to a second temporary location while a joint city and county committee looked for a site for a managed alternative.

COVID-19 and the ensuing eviction moratorium scrambled those plans. Alabama Street has gone through two major cleanings and a rotation of residents, but it remains in effect. Plans to replace it with a hosted campsite managed by an on-site social services agency are making progress after months of delay.

The agency, to be chosen by the city and the county working together, would provide services aimed at getting camp residents the help they need, from permanent housing to treatment for addiction.

“I’m not sure how many people out of that population feel close to hope. With a better site, they could see it as a possibility they can change,” said Frank Morrison, executive director for Community House on Broadway.

Julie Dement, 50, has been living at the campsite since it opened and was living on the streets of Longview for years previously. Dement said the early days of the camp were chaotic, but the camp has stabilized in recent months. While drug use and crime remains an issue within the camp, Dement felt the homeless had become scapegoats for any crime or vandalism in the general neighborhood.

“I think there is a certain group of people, especially in a younger crowd, that will do nefarious things in the area where they know we are going to get blamed for it,” Dement said.

The city of Longview established the Alabama Street site to move homeless people away from City Hall and enforce its new ordinance banning camping on city right-of-way during the day. As an unhosted site, the camp has few rules.

The ad hoc committee to find and recommend alternative locations for a hosted site disbanded in June 2020 after spending several months in deadlock and facing community pushback against a dozen proposed locations.

About a year ago, the Longview City Council and the Cowlitz County commissioners agreed to develop a plan for a hosted, managed site as an alternative to the Alabama Street encampment.

County Commissioner Dennis Weber said the county and the city need to focus on what kind of program the hosted site will offer to eliminate the need for the encampment, rather than the site’s location. Services need to address mental illnesses, substance use disorders, disabilities and housing readiness, he said.

“Those who are defined as chronically homeless have multiple disabilities. If we don’t address all those, it doesn’t matter what kind of housing there is, it won’t solve their needs,” he said.

‘Motivated effort’ to improve conditions

The campsite was quiet on a gray December morning earlier this week. Just outside the fence, one resident was building a wood box to cover a generator.

Tents and makeshift structures largely stayed inside the spots designated by the city, though other items spilled out across the ground. The crushed rock layer added during the emergency cleanup helped limit the mud.

Anthony, who declined to give his last name, has lived at the site for about six months and is on a committee of residents that police themselves. The committee tries to set some rules — such as no stealing or violence — and help out fellow residents, he said.

The committee “can be anybody who wants to improve themselves,” Anthony said. “The chief of police has been working with us. We’re trying to build ourselves up.”

Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta saw the committee in action in October, the night before a city used an emergency declaration about the camp’s conditions to launch a cleanup. He said the committee leader gathered residents, then gave Huhta the floor to explain how the temporary move would work.

Many of the homeless residents know Huhta by name and have good things to say about him. Huhta said he would visit the camp regularly over the last year to hold some conversations, taking a few minutes from his lunch break or after stopping at nearby gas stations.

He said getting to know the people at the camp was part of his overall focus on community policing that started with casual, non-emergency interactions.

“One thing I found is most of them are willing to do work or help improve things. It just takes a motivated effort or positive encouragement to help clean up,” Huhta said.

Chuck Hendrickson, Love Overwhelming executive director, said Huhta has been “wonderful” working at the site with social service providers. Love Overwhelming outreach staff go to the site every day to offer food and other essential items, as well as to take people to appointments. The site has allowed service organizations to better collaborate, he said.

“I still see a very big need for it to be hosted, a very big need to be service providers there all the time to get people assistance and support, to encourage them to take the next step in recovery and life,” Hendrickson said.

Future of the hosted site

The City Council and commissioners have discussed the hosted site plan together and separately over the past several months. The county would pay for the site, which would be managed by an agency 24/7. In May, the council OK’d entering into an interlocal agreement with the county, but the commissioners have held off on approval to get more details on the plan.

Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis said the two-year saga over the campsite had been challenging. Wallis has had misgivings about the hosted camp model, but said it would be “devastating” if the county commissioners couldn’t come to an agreement about its future.

“We have the largest group of homeless individuals of any city in Cowlitz County. The county has the purse strings that control the funds, and it would be a major shame if they couldn’t help us with the funds available,” Wallis said.

County Commissioner Weber said whether the hosted site moves forward is not a question of resources because the county can use document recording fee revenue that has been accumulating.

Weber said the plan has taken time to move ahead because “building a consensus on this issue is extremely difficult.” But he is optimistic the commissioners soon will have a plan they can agree on.

After discussing the draft plan and agreement with the city, the commissioners held off on approval in July because Commissioner Arne Mortensen voiced concerns that the documents did not adequately detail the project. The commissioners directed staff to draft the request for proposals, soliciting outside organizations to apply to operate the site and provide services. The city and county together would choose the organization that would manage the camp.

The call for proposals likely will be presented to the board in the next few weeks, said Gena James, County Health and Human Services deputy director.

Questions about who will move to hosted site

Zac Dreier may have the most accurate accounting for the campsite. Dreier leads Community House on Broadway’s Street Medicine team, a group of outreach coordinators and nurses who have visited the camp on a near-weekly basis since February. The team also has kept track of all the interactions they’ve had with people living on Alabama Street.

Dreier said the success of a hosted site would depend on the investment of on-site resources by the rest of the community. It also would depend on how Longview and the county define success.

“If the goal is getting all the people clean and off drugs and into homes, I have the data showing not many people are interested in that,” Dreier said.

Only seven people from the camp had stayed at Community House’s shelter for any length of time and only one had gone through the group’s clean and sober rehousing process.

Numbers like those frequently are cited by officials worried about how many people actually would make the transition to a hosted site. Longview City Councilman-elect Spencer Boudreau has been adamantly opposed to the campsite plans since the temporary site was first announced and remains critical of the plan.

“It’s important to focus on the numbers, it’s important to focus on other options and comparable operations from other cities where hosted camps have not worked,” Boudreau said.

Boudreau argued the city should push the legislature to fund mental health and drug treatment beds instead of focusing on housing or campsites.

The idea of a hosted site was a mixed proposition for camp resident Dement. She said living the way she did was partially a choice about freedom. Depending on what the site provider would require of residents, she was not thrilled about having to follow a strict curfew or not being allowed the occasional beer.

She did think a hosted site would help weed out some of the worse-behaved residents and limit visits by drug dealers or other troublemakers.

“It’s not any different than having a landlord, if you break it down,” Dement said. “If you live in an apartment complex, you have to live by a certain set of rules.”

