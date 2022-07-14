Appointed incumbent, two challengers vie for District 3 county commissioner seat

The three candidates running for Cowlitz County District 3 commissioner include incumbent John Jabusch — an independent who was appointed to the seat by Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee in late 2021 — and two Republican applicants the board couldn’t agree on: Christie Masters and Rick Dahl.

The top two in the Aug. 2 primary election will square off in the November general election. Only voters in District 3 — West Longview, Rose Valley, Castle Rock, Toutle, Ryderwood and rural northern Cowlitz County — will vote in the primary race.

Former Commissioner Joe Gardner stepped down in September, leaving about 15 months in his second term. The county received seven applications for the position. A candidate review committee made recommendations to the board, which interviewed the three highest ranked candidates, including Masters and Dahl.

The commissioners remained split on who to appoint until their Nov. 2 deadline, with Arne Mortensen supporting Dahl and Dennis Weber supporting Masters. The decision was forwarded to Inslee, who appointed Jabusch in early December after he applied directly to the governor’s office.

Candidates

The three candidates, all with private sector and business careers, share similar opinions on many issues, but vary on the conservative spectrum.

Of the three candidates, Masters is the only one with other political experience as a cemetery district commissioner, precinct committee officer and Cowlitz County Republican Central Committee treasurer. Masters stepped down from the central committee board when she applied for the District 3 commissioner seat, she said.

Masters and her husband own Firing Range Services and the Legends Indoor Firing Range in Longview. The Rose Valley resident, who graduated with a degree in statesmanship, said her education, experience as an entrepreneur, volunteerism with other campaigns and longevity in the community, including raising her family, all factor into her decision to run.

“I’m a problem solver,” she said. “I think every voice matters. I have firm beliefs, but I’m a good listener. … I’m conservative, a Republican, but it takes compromise, not compromising values but coming up with ways together, to solve problems. I wouldn’t want someone to feel like they’re not being listened to.”

Castle Rock resident Dahl retired from Fibre Federal Credit Union earlier this year after a 40-year banking career. He said he decided to apply then run for the position because “people need representation. Government works best when led by citizens.”

“The road map I use is the Constitution,” he said. “It’s an incredible document, we’ve strayed a long way from it and the results are obvious.”

Dahl said he is an open-door person and would stay in touch with residents and be involved with the community.

Jabusch, owner of Pro Caliber Motorsports, said with his experience running businesses and managing employees, he’s taken to the commissioner role “like a duck to water.” The Rose Valley resident said he’s focused on responding to anyone who reaches out to address their frustrations and complaints.

“My job is to serve the citizens of Cowlitz County,” he said. “I’m willing to listen to perspectives from a wide range of people and I don’t just say, ‘This is my ideology and I’m stuck right here.’ And that’s what I’m going to do with the homeless thing, … take input from all sides.”

Homelessness

Jabusch is part of a subcommittee reworking a request for proposal for a hosted site to replace the Alabama Street homeless encampment first opened by the city of Longview in December 2019.

The county could have done a better job writing the formal request for organizations to manage the site, Jabusch said. Community House on Broadway’s proposal was “fine” but legal staff advised the commissioners not to accept it because it did not fulfill the request by only serving a small segment of the camp’s population: those who are interested in being drug- or alcohol-free, he said.

“It’s pretty much a unanimous feeling that the camp needs to be closed,” Jabusch said. “But we’ve got to have some alternatives for those folks that are down there.”

The subcommittee is working to narrow down potential sites so a new call for proposals can include a location, Jabsuch said. Any location will get pushback but the hosted site — including 24/7 staffing, a curfew, rules and security — is going to be better than the current encampment, he said.

Masters said the county needs to come up with immediate results for people who live around the camp, while also looking at long-term changes. She said she wants to see as many “independent solutions” as possible, but that the hosted camp is intriguing. After looking at other similar sites, Masters said she liked the idea of getting people help but having firm rules and encouraging jobs as well as housing.

Criminal behavior needs consequences but jail is not the best place for people with certain mental health problems, Masters said. She applauded the new countywide program establishing teams of behavioral health professionals to help law enforcement respond to crisis calls.

Dahl, who called the Alabama Street site a “work-free drug zone,” said he would push to enforce the law to stop criminal activity, which would shrink the number of homeless people in the area and leave a smaller core of people in need. Services may have to expand but the county has existing programs that can help, Dahl said.

“Once the lawlessness is cleared out, we have resources to help,” he said. “One thing that adds to it is people that struggle with mental issues. There needs to be some pressure on the state to start enacting some of the help they’ve taken away.”

County budget and economy

Describing himself as fiscally conservative, Dahl said he’d like to see the county operate off its own local tax base rather than the “federal credit card” of grants and debt.

“When you put future generations into debt, that’s theft,” he said. “Expecting them to pay for your wants, that’s not OK. Grants need to be solid and benefit everybody.”

Dahl said he wouldn’t take grants earmarked for a specific group but would consider those that would have long-term benefits for the whole county, like infrastructure projects. He said the grants are taxpayers’ money because funds come from the government and often have spending requirements like time limits or project types.

After attending the commissioners’ weekly meetings over the past few months, Dahl said most of the workload is as expected, but the amount of strong feelings from the public around issues is different than the private sector.

“I’ve always been good at stepping away from emotion, looking at pros and cons of what’s best for the citizenship, county,” he said. “You’re not going to please everybody, I have no illusions I can, but I will try to step back and make the best decision for the 100,000-plus people in the county.”

Masters also said people don’t want the county to be dependent on grants to function. While some are taxpayer funds coming back to the county, the commissioners shouldn’t accept grants with “onerous” strings attached, she said. The county reduces tax burden when it runs efficiently, so commissioners have to be frugal and look ahead to anticipate needs, Masters said.

“We can’t see into the future but we can prepare the community with resources, encouragement and by making sure we operate in-budget,” she said.

Masters said some things are outside the bounds of county commissioners, such as the new laws affecting policing, but the board should inform people on what they can do about the legislation like contacting their representatives. While much of the public involvement is up to personal responsibility, the county could increase public outreach, she said.

As commissioner, Masters said she would work toward having a government that works the way it should and increase transparency.

Jabusch said he’s heard from people frustrated by the slow speed of government, particularly those applying for building permits. While the county building and planning department has “a lot of good people,” the commissioners need to beef up staff and continue to streamline processes and communication, he said.

“Growth is headed our way,” Jabusch said. “We’ve got to get our house in order because it’s coming for us. And if our processes are slow now, as that growth kind of runs over us, it’s going to be worse.”

The commissioners should help facilitate good economic development in the county, Jabusch said. In representing the commissioners on the Cowlitz Economic Development Council board, Jabusch said he’s helped set up meetings between businesses and building and planning.

“There are a lot of businesses inquiring about locating here,” he said. “I’m optimistic that there’s going to be some good things in the future.”