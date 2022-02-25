Applications for vacant Longview City Council seat open Monday

The plan to appoint the replacement for Christine Schott on the Longview City Council has been released by the city.

A council subcommittee comprised of Mayor MaryAlice Wallis, Mike Wallin and Hillary Strobel has been meeting over the last two weeks to establish the procedure for applicants and update the questions in the application packet. The last appointment to the Longview City Council happened in 2012, when Steve Moon was chosen to succeed Dennis Weber after Weber was elected a Cowlitz County commissioner.

The window for applications to be submitted for the vacant council seat opens Monday. Applications will be accepted by the city until noon March 10, at which point the subcommittee will meet to review the applications.

Application packets will be available through the city's website and at Longview City Hall. To be eligible for a city council seat, candidates must be at least 18 years old, have lived in the city for at least one year and be registered to vote in Longview.

Finalists for the position will be interviewed by the full council during a special meeting the evening of March 15. The council's expectation is a final decision for the seat will be made by the end of that meeting.

Schott announced her plan to step down from the council earlier this month because she was moving outside of the city limits to take care of her family. The appointed council member will serve through the end of Schott's term in December 2023.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.