Appeal decision for 20After4 in Woodland pushed back to February

A decision about the future of a Woodland marijuana store has been pushed back until February.

City hearing examiner Joe Turner presided over an appeal hearing Tuesday for 20After4, which received an order to close from the city for violating a zoning ban on marijuana stores.

Turner delayed a decision for four weeks by holding the record open for written argument and testimony. New written testimony can be submitted through Jan. 18. City officials and the business owner will have one week to respond to the submitted testimony and an additional week to submit their closing arguments to Turner who said he would base his decision on whether the business violated existing zoning rules, not making a policy decision about cannabis sales.

If Turner rules against 20After4, the business would have to pay $250 for the zoning code violation and be fined $25 per day for each day it stays open after the ruling.

Turner's decision will be the final decision made at the city level. The Woodland City Council passed an ordinance Monday night that removed themselves from the land use appeal process. The change took effect immediately after being approved by the council.

During the appeal hearing, 20After4 owner John Stoehr indicated he plans to ask the City Council for a zoning code amendment if the appeal is denied.

The Woodland City Council voted in 2014 to ban retail marijuana stores. A few months later, the council amended the ordinance to allow recreational growing businesses.

Mayor Will Finn spoke during the public comment section of the appeal hearing. Finn said he was concerned a business could open while violating the city zoning code, regardless of what they were selling.

