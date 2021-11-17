Ann Rivers sets big goals as she transitions from Senate to Longview

Sacha said the work she's done over the last month has helped strengthen the local connections.

"She obviously has a keen interest in the city, in helping our economic development, and has been doing a magnificent job in reaching out and making those connections," Sacha said.

Goals for Longview business and development

Those years of experience negotiating policy with senators and Gov. Jay Inslee are shaping her search for the city's next major employer. Rivers said she is trying to learn from the history of fossil fuel projects that were opposed by Inslee or struggled to pass environmental screenings as she works to land other investments.

"Our governor is going to follow his goals when it comes to clean energy," Rivers said. "It’s not our job to poke at him about that. It’s my job to look for businesses that can get permitted and bring in good-paying jobs, but are also helpful in reaching his objectives."

Rivers hinted that progress is being made on bringing a new large business to Longview, though no deal is ready to be announced.