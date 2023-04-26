Ann Rivers, whose side gig is being a state senator, has been promoted to be Longview's assistant city manager beginning May 1.

Rivers was hired in October 2021 as the city's director of community development. The department manages many of the city's housing and planning roles including building permits, inspections and the recently created Community Outreach division.

Rivers will work with City Manager Kris Swanson on an executive team to oversee leadership of all the other Longview city departments. Rivers said she would take the lead shepherding some of the city's biggest projects moving forward and act as city manager when Swanson is unavailable.

"Her work is diverse, anchored in community engagement and has driven positive change across all levels of government. I am excited to have her serve in a new capacity," Swanson said in the statement announcing the promotion.

Rivers will continue to lead the community development department on at least an interim basis while working as assistant city manager.

The promotion could shine a brighter spotlight on River's other role: the Republican state senator for the 18th District. Rivers continues to live in La Center and has spent the last 18 months juggling her schedules to avoid doing legislative business during her hours in Longview and vice versa.

The recently concluded 105-day Legislative session split her time further between Longview, Clark County and Olympia. Rivers would drive back to Olympia on Thursday nights when Longview City Council meetings ended and focus on her Longview work during the weekends while the rest of city hall was closed.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

"There's no earthly way I could have taken on this responsibility during the session. I was splitting time between the duties of both roles and to add to that would have been a disservice to both groups, to all interests," Rivers said.

Rivers has been representing the 18th District since 2011 and will be up for reelection in 2024.