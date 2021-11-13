Amtrak, bridges and culverts: The ABCs of infrastructure impacts for Cowlitz County

The impacts of the trillion-dollar infrastructure package passed by Congress last week will take time to be felt in Cowlitz County.
President Biden has to sign the legislation before it takes effect and the state Legislature will need to allocate the money that flow to the Washington State Department of Transportation and other agencies.
A majority of the infrastructure cash is not earmarked for specific projects. The money will go toward broad improvement goals or support grant programs at the national or state level, increasing the overall funding available for competitive local applications.
The direct local impact is further complicated by the fact the allocations are spread out over the next five years.
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler voted against the infrastructure bill. In a written statement to The Daily News, Herrera Beutler said she supported many of the individual projects within the bill, but worried how the overall price tag would affect taxes and inflation.
"A one-time infusion of infrastructure cash is simply not worth the accompanying social re-engineering, tax-and-spend bonanza that represents one of the most expensive pieces of legislation in U.S. history,” Herrera Beutler said.
Still, there are some specific investments that would land in Cowlitz County and others that could support local projects over the next few years.
Airports
The infrastructure bill includes a projected total of $384 million for improvements and renovations at airports across Washington, though more than half of that will be received by Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
The Southwest Washington Regional Airport is expected to receive $790,000 for projects in the current allocation. The same amount is expected to be provided to Pearson Field in Vancouver and Ed Carlson Memorial Field in Toledo.
Amtrak
Amtrak was one of the biggest single corporations to receive infrastructure money. The agency will receive $16 billion for improvements to the various lines it operates across the country, including upgrades to the stations, grade crossings and technology to prevent collisions.
Line safety improvements are likely to touch the two Amtrak lines that pass through the station in Kelso, the Cascades and the Coast Starlight routes. Amtrak Cascades, the route sponsored by the Departments of Transportation in Washington and Oregon, may also benefit from additional railroad funds being provided to states to distribute.
Bridges
Washington is projected to received around $600 million to repair and replace bridges. There are around 400 bridges in the state that are in poor condition and would be potential recipients.
Cowlitz County had five bridges classified as poor condition by the state Department of Transportation, including the I-5 bridge near mile marker 22 outside Woodland and the bridge on State Route 411 near Castle Rock.
Columbia River Basin
Groups along the Columbia River Basin are slated to receive $79 million as part of an effort to build resilient water ecosystems. The money will be provided through an Environmental Protection Agency restoration program that focuses on increasing fish populations and reducing toxic contamination.
Last year the EPA awarded $2 million in grants for the inaugural round of cleanup projects along the Columbia River. The EPA is taking applications for the second round of grants.
Sections of the river could also benefit from $500 million given to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for ecosystem restoration or the $132 million going to the National Estuary Program.
Culverts
Sen. Maria Cantwell drove efforts for salmon recovery projects to be included in the infrastructure package. A provision Cantwell wrote that ended up in the final bill provides $1 billion to the Department of Transportation to create a new federal grant program for culvert removal, repair and modification.
In addition, Cantwell pushed for $172 million for a grant program protecting Pacific salmon and $400 million to remove fish passage barriers.
Ports and waterways
Around $16.6 billion from the infrastructure bill is dedicated to ports and waterways.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will receive the majority of those dollars, with $5.15 billion going to construction projects that have been approved, but not funded and $4 billion going for maintenance on existing projects.