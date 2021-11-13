Amtrak, bridges and culverts: The ABCs of infrastructure impacts for Cowlitz County

The impacts of the trillion-dollar infrastructure package passed by Congress last week will take time to be felt in Cowlitz County.

President Biden has to sign the legislation before it takes effect and the state Legislature will need to allocate the money that flow to the Washington State Department of Transportation and other agencies.

A majority of the infrastructure cash is not earmarked for specific projects. The money will go toward broad improvement goals or support grant programs at the national or state level, increasing the overall funding available for competitive local applications.

The direct local impact is further complicated by the fact the allocations are spread out over the next five years.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler voted against the infrastructure bill. In a written statement to The Daily News, Herrera Beutler said she supported many of the individual projects within the bill, but worried how the overall price tag would affect taxes and inflation.

"A one-time infusion of infrastructure cash is simply not worth the accompanying social re-engineering, tax-and-spend bonanza that represents one of the most expensive pieces of legislation in U.S. history,” Herrera Beutler said.