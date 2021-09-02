Alternate site will be used while Alabama Street cleanup takes place

Residents of the Alabama Street homeless encampment will be moved to a secondary location while Longview tackles an extended cleaning of the campsite.

Last week the Longview City Council declared a public health emergency at the campsite because of the unsanitary conditions and expanding piles of refuse. The emergency declaration allows the city to fast-track plans for a cleanup due to the "significant public health and safety issues" posed by the site's conditions.

City Manager Kurt Sacha said the cleanup process likely will take several weeks as the city sorts through everything left behind at the campsite, so the Alabama Street's residents will be relocated to a temporary alternate site in the interim. Sacha indicated the city has selected a location for that campsite, but was not willing to officially name it.

"We will be moving people to another site and not just disperse them throughout the community," Sacha said. "We should be able to announce that here in the near future."

Sacha said he hoped Cowlitz County would provide financial support for the upcoming cleaning work, but had not received any official word from the commissioners.