WOODLAND — Officials aim to replace remaining city streetlights with a more energy efficient substitute by summer — a process that started over five years ago and is expected to save the city money.

Woodland Public Works Director Tracy Coleman said the city is replacing its older high-pressure sodium streetlights with new LED lights for better "energy efficiency and monthly cost savings on utility expenses."

She said the replacement of the city's roughly 600 streetlights is expected to be completed before June, after starting the process in 2017. Delays on materials and creating an inventory of lights added to the extended timeframe.

The change will save the city nearly $2,000 a month and reduce maintenance costs, she added.

A report by the Pew Charitable Trust reports LEDs are up to 50% more energy efficient than high-pressure sodium lights and last up to 15 to 20 years, as opposed to two to five.

From 2019 to 2022, Woodland spent $37,953 in material for the lighting upgrades, Coleman said.

Woodland crews are currently upgrading the last 143 lights of the 424 the city owns, while the Cowlitz County Public Utility District will upgrade the 148 lights they maintain later this year, Coleman said. The streetlights belong to the city of Woodland, the PUD and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Coleman said the city received a grant in December from the Transportation Improvement Board for the replacements.

One grant covered $40,000 for "lights on Cowlitz PUD utility poles" and another paid for $41,776 for material and labor costs for lights maintained by the city of Woodland. Cowlitz PUD will receive a BPA credit of $15,120 for additional cost, Coleman said.