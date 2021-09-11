Alabama Street residents being moved Monday for campsite cleanup

Residents of the Alabama Street campsite will be moved to a nearby parking lot beginning Monday to prepare for a multi-week cleanup of the current homeless site.
The camp's residents will be shifted into a nearby parking lot for Longview city employees for the duration of the cleanup work starting Monday and throughout the rest of the week. The cleanup will start Sept. 20 and will be done by a company contracted by the city of Longview.
Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha declared a public health emergency at the encampment in late August because of unsanitary conditions that endangered residents and the community. Sacha worked with the city council's committee on homelessness, Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta and multiple city departments to plan how the cleanup will work.
"We would like the site to obviously be free from any individual so that what is left is items that can be discarded, that are of no value," Sacha said.
Once the residents have settled into the temporary site, the contracted company will use an excavator and truck to haul out the refuse left behind. Gravel and rocks will be laid across the base of the site to limit the effects of flooding. Trees which had been damaged by recent fires will be cut down and a new tent layout will be set up to provide clear walkways through the site.
Sacha did not have the cost of the cleaning contract readily available Friday afternoon. Part of the public health emergency declaration allows the city to forgo the normal bidding process in order to speed up the cleanup response.
Cowlitz Family Health Center has had a "Healthcare for the Homeless" program manager frequent the campsite over the last few months. Chief Executive Officer Jim Coffee said the manager will have a key role in helping the residents adjust to the move as smoothly as possible by serving as a liaison for the residents, the Longview Police Department and the cleanup organizers.
"Our biggest concern is the anxiety of being relocated and having ‘the man’ push them around," Coffee said. "It takes a lot of time and effort to build trust with that population."
Coffee called the three-week turnaround between the emergency declaration and the start of the moving process "really aggressive," but agreed thorough cleaning needed to take place for the health and safety of all residents.
Longview and the Cowlitz County commissioners are in the early stages of developing a hosted encampment that will replace Alabama Street in the long-term. The county commissioners are waiting to receive a more detailed plan for how the site will operate before moving ahead on the agreement with the city.
A small one-day cleanup was held near the entrance to the Alabama Street site in January. Longview City Councilmember Hillary Strobel said that if the plans for the hosted encampment continue to move forward quickly, this should be the one and only full-scale cleanup needed at Alabama Street.