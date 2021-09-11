Alabama Street residents being moved Monday for campsite cleanup

Residents of the Alabama Street campsite will be moved to a nearby parking lot beginning Monday to prepare for a multi-week cleanup of the current homeless site.

The camp's residents will be shifted into a nearby parking lot for Longview city employees for the duration of the cleanup work starting Monday and throughout the rest of the week. The cleanup will start Sept. 20 and will be done by a company contracted by the city of Longview.

Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha declared a public health emergency at the encampment in late August because of unsanitary conditions that endangered residents and the community. Sacha worked with the city council's committee on homelessness, Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta and multiple city departments to plan how the cleanup will work.

"We would like the site to obviously be free from any individual so that what is left is items that can be discarded, that are of no value," Sacha said.

Once the residents have settled into the temporary site, the contracted company will use an excavator and truck to haul out the refuse left behind. Gravel and rocks will be laid across the base of the site to limit the effects of flooding. Trees which had been damaged by recent fires will be cut down and a new tent layout will be set up to provide clear walkways through the site.

