Alabama Street homeless camp declared a public health emergency

Sacha said the conditions at the site pose a range of potential dangers to the residents. In addition to the sanitation concerns, Sacha said the accumulation of trash made the site difficult to navigate for residents and emergency crews.

"It's like the camps have grown together, so there's not a clear path through the entire site," Sacha said.

Sacha said the city will begin posting signs around the encampments next week to make sure residents know about the cleanup. A timeline for the cleanup process has not been set, as Sacha said it will depend on how quickly he can organize volunteers or contractors to take part.

The city and social service volunteers led a cleanup of sections of the campsite in January, which included placing down a layer of gravel.

Councilmember Mike Wallin said he had heard from neighbors of the camp that the area was attracting rats. Ruth Kendall, a member of the council's subcommittee on homelessness, also backed the cleaning effort and said the city needed to acknowledge what the current conditions were.

Longview and Cowlitz County remain in the early stages of developing a permanent hosted campground for homeless residents. The scale of both the encampment and the cleaning operations will depend in part on how much the county agrees to chip in.

Cowlitz County Commissioners gave the initial approval for a camping ordinance in July but have not signed off on the city's initial plan. The commissioners directed County Health and Human Services Deputy Director Gena James to bring them a more detailed project model and request for proposed partners.

