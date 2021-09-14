Alabama Street campers start temporary move for city clean-up

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Paul Kent was one of the few residents who had moved his things by Tuesday morning. Kent said he's been living in Longview for years, but only started staying at Alabama Street a few days before the city posted signs requiring them to leave for the cleanup.

"I know it's been a long time coming," Kent said. "Everyone has their own clean standards so it's going to be interesting."

Wilkins estimated around 75 residents would end up making the move into the temporary site and then back once the cleanup occurred. Some already have told Wilkins they plan to leave instead of following the city requirements for the cleanup.

Of the homeless residents who will remain, Wilkins said the majority were excited improvements were being made at the original site. He described the current layout as an organized chaos that made more sense to residents than visitors or city officials.

"They are very aware of the surroundings. It might look to us like it's an absolute disaster, but they have a system going on and they know what the system is," Wilkins said.