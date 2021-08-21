Aid efforts come together as Afghan refugees head to Washington

Thousands of refugees have fled Afghanistan over the last week following the Taliban takeover of the country. The state Senators for Southwest Washington are encouraging local communities to aid those refugees who soon could be coming to the region.
District 19’s Sen. Jeff Wilson shared a callout for families who were willing to serve as a short-term emergency host for refugee families. The signup form was created by Afghan Health Initiative, a nonprofit based in Kent, Wash., that helps immigrants and refugees arriving in Washington. The form asks for volunteers to serve as host families for up to a week, while Afghan Health and other agencies work to organize long-term housing options.
Wilson said his family signed up to host Afghan refugees if necessary. He said Longview is part of the global community and should play a role in helping families who were fleeing the Taliban.
“As a country, who are we to leave behind a supporter or an ally without giving them a chance to start over?” Wilson said.
Estimates earlier this week said that 22,000 Afghan refugees could be arriving in the United States. Existing Afghan communities in Seattle and Kent could make Washington a priority destination for families who are resettling.
John Braun, Senate Republican leader from District 20, wrote a letter with House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox Monday asking Governor Jay Inslee to accept a significant number of refugees who may be coming to Washington. Braun compared the ongoing situation to when Gov. Dan Evans welcomed Vietnamese refugees into the state following the fall of Saigon in 1975.
“These folks and their families are in significant danger, and the right thing to do is to offer them a hand,” Braun said.
Both senators said refugees should be vetted by the military to make sure they had been allied with the United States before they enter into the state. They also pushed the importance of getting the remaining Americans out of Afghanistan along with the refugees.
Kelso’s Ethnic Support Council also shared the Afghan Health signup form this week. Board president Cindy Lopez Werth said while Cowlitz County may not have as many resources as major cities anyone who wants to volunteer to get involved would be able to.
“I think any city or town that has compassionate people who have an extra room can play a role,” Lopez Werth said.
Wilson said some constituents asked about the optics of providing housing for refugees instead of homeless residents of Cowlitz County or immigrants coming across the border from Mexico. His response was to point to the scale of the threat U.S. allies faced from the Taliban and the immediate need they faced for aid.
“These are people that were facing an immediate life or death situation. We have to be careful comparing apples to apples when we talk about people,” Wilson said.
Afghan Health Initiative is collecting donations, clothing and other forms of aid for refugees as well as organizing emergency housing.