Aid efforts come together as Afghan refugees head to Washington

“These folks and their families are in significant danger, and the right thing to do is to offer them a hand,” Braun said.

Both senators said refugees should be vetted by the military to make sure they had been allied with the United States before they enter into the state. They also pushed the importance of getting the remaining Americans out of Afghanistan along with the refugees.

Kelso’s Ethnic Support Council also shared the Afghan Health signup form this week. Board president Cindy Lopez Werth said while Cowlitz County may not have as many resources as major cities anyone who wants to volunteer to get involved would be able to.

“I think any city or town that has compassionate people who have an extra room can play a role,” Lopez Werth said.

Wilson said some constituents asked about the optics of providing housing for refugees instead of homeless residents of Cowlitz County or immigrants coming across the border from Mexico. His response was to point to the scale of the threat U.S. allies faced from the Taliban and the immediate need they faced for aid.

“These are people that were facing an immediate life or death situation. We have to be careful comparing apples to apples when we talk about people,” Wilson said.

Afghan Health Initiative is collecting donations, clothing and other forms of aid for refugees as well as organizing emergency housing.

