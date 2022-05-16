'Against' write ups needed for Kalama, Castle Rock ballot measures

The Cowlitz County Auditor's office is seeking volunteers from Kalama and Castle Rock to serve on "against" committees for measures on the Aug. 2 primary election ballot.

The voters' guide includes "for" and "against" statements for each ballot proposition, including the city of Castle Rock's library special excess levy and the city of Kalama's sales and use tax for transportation improvements.

Committee members must live inside the district and will be responsible for writing a statement for the voters' guide advocating rejection of the proposition.

How to serve on committee Deadline: 5 p.m. Wednesday. Email: elections@co.cowlitz.wa.us. Phone: 360-577-3005.

People interested in serving on either committee should contact the Cowlitz County Elections office by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The 0.2% sales tax would fund Kalama's Transportation Benefit District, previously funded by car tab fees. The tax would increase the city’s total sales tax to 8.1% and add 20 cents to the cost of a $100 purchase. If passed, it would last for 10 years.

The Castle Rock library's excess levy would be $0.30 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2022 to fund library operations and maintenance. The facility currently runs on donations and volunteers with reduced hours, after previous ballot propositions have failed for about three years.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

