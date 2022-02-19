After deaths of local tow truck drivers, change coming in state Legislature

Raymond Mitchell was well aware of the dangers that tow truck operators faced at crash sites.

Last May he took part in a memorial drive for Arthur Anderson, the owner of Affordable Towing in Longview who was one of three people killed in an accident south of Castle Rock. He and his wife, Kayla Mitchell, each wore shirts promoting the state’s “Slow Down, Move Over” law.

Towing was the latest in a line of high-risk jobs Ray Mitchell took on. Kayla Mitchell said he previously worked as a logger, a mechanic and a construction worker. He had been working with TLC Towing for about a year but felt it was the work he wanted to stick with for the rest of his life.

“I guess it was the thrill of making sure people were safe, helping people out. It was never a dull moment out there,” Kayla Mitchell said.

Less than four months after the memorial drive for Anderson, Raymond Mitchell was killed. He was responding to a call along the shoulder of I-5, only a few miles from his home in Kalama, when a semi truck trailer swung out and hit his truck. He was 33 years old and a father of two.

Kayla Mitchell said the death “flipped our world upside down.” It made her a more outspoken advocate for tow truck safety measures.

“Everybody thinks that where they need to be is more important than the life on the other side of that small white line,” Kayla Mitchell said.

Having two drivers killed on the job in Cowlitz County within a year also galvanized the push for reform. Tow truck safety bills introduced by local legislators passed this month in the state House and in the state Senate. Leaders in the industry hope to combine those with a broader awareness campaign about the “Slow Down, Move Over” law.

“I don’t think people understand what it means,” said Mike DeSpain, co-owner of Carl’s Towing in Longview and a board member for the Towing and Recovery Association of Washington. “Any time you’re within 200 feet of an accident you need to slow down and, when safe to do so, move into the next lane.”

Dangers facing tow truck drivers

A 2019 federal study of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found tow truck drivers had a workplace fatality rate 15 times higher than the average private industry.

A Vancouver operator had one of his legs amputated after he helped change a flat tire in January 2021. Another death was added to the list this week when a tow truck operator in Milton was struck and killed by a semi truck Tuesday. The Washington State Patrol said the semi driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

“If an officer pulls somebody over, they can pick and choose where the car stops and get them off the road safely,” TLC Towing owner Cory Wells said. “We don’t have a choice. Wherever the car is located is where we have to respond.”

The current “Slow Down, Move Over” law took effect in July 2019. The Washington State Patrol held an initial set of patrols to remind drivers about what the new rules were, but it’s unclear how much awareness of the laws has seeped into the public.

More than 300 tow truck drivers from across the state and northern Oregon took part in a memorial drive for Mitchell. Along for the ride was Rep. Ed Oructt, the District 20 Republican who lives in Kalama. Orcutt was invited by Wells to let the dangers facing the business sink home.

The bills from Orcutt and Wilson

Orcutt’s House Bill 1709 passed the House 87-8 Feb. 12.

The bill allows tow truck drivers to use a flashing blue light while working at the scene of an accident. It also expands the use of the flashing red light when going through slow traffic on the way to a scene or accelerating back up as they leave a scene and specifies that drivers slow to 50 miles per hour or less when passing emergencies on roads where the speed limit is above 60 mph.

Orcutt said that years earlier, the Legislature allowed police to use blue lights at the scene because they needed additional protections. Orcutt supported the expansion in his bill and in House Bill 2033, which allows fire departments to flash blue lights at the scene of emergencies.

“It’s gotten to a point where we need that added visibility for our fire personnel, our ambulances and our tow truck operators,” Orcutt said.

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs testified in opposition to the blue light allowance in both bills, saying expanding the use of blue lights could cause confusion about whether or not police officers were at a scene. WASPC representatives also argued there was no data linking blue lights to a reduction in accidents.

On the Senate side, a bill introduced by Sen. Jeff Wilson (R-Longview) passed the floor unanimously in early February. Senate Bill 5907 includes the same details about blue lights and the lowered speed limit.

“Equally as important is the reminder of the education of Washington state’s slow down and move over law. It’s time that we re-energized that campaign,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s bill takes multiple approaches to the public awareness push. It asks the Department of Licensing to add a section about emergency work zones to future driver training classes. DOL and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission would cooperate to launch a statewide awareness campaign.

The bill orders the Washington Department of Transportation to “substantially increase” the use of mobile electronic signs and permanent displays to warn drivers about upcoming emergency zones. DeSpain said that AAA had expressed interest in helping fund those warning signs once the program got rolling.

