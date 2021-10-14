Adopt-a-Highway volunteers fall under state vaccine requirement

A COVID-19 vaccine requirement for volunteers with Washington’s Adopt-a-Highway program is raising some eyebrows.
The Washington State Department of Transportation began alerting volunteer groups in September that they needed plans to enforce a vaccine requirement. A letter sent in early October said the highway cleanup groups were covered by Gov. Jay Inslee’s proclamations in August requiring COVID vaccines for employees at many state agencies.
Barbara LaBoe, communications manager for the WSDOT maintenance department, said the cleanup agreement between the volunteer groups and her agency qualifies them as contractors. The highways are considered premises of the Department of Transportation, which places them in the category of contractors who are covered by the vaccine mandate because of the length of time they spend on state property.
“Because there is an extended amount of time they’re picking up equipment from state employees or out on the state right-of-way, they do fall under the proclamation,” LaBoe said.
The letter asks the leader of each Adopt-a-Highway cleanup group to develop a vaccination verification plan for their volunteers. The verification plan involves getting “a copy or visually observed proof of full vaccination against COVID-19” for all volunteers without an exemption for disabilities or religious beliefs.
The timeline for volunteers to be vaccinated is not the same as the Oct. 18 deadline for state employees. LaBoe said the department needs groups to submit that information at least three weeks before the next scheduled cleanup, though they hope to get the information sooner.
State Sen. Jeff Wilson (R-Longview) raised his concern with the requirement on Facebook earlier this week after seeing the requirement letter. Wilson is not part of any Adopt-a-Highway group, but goes out on his own to pick up trash from along roadsides throughout Cowlitz County.
Wilson said volunteers were likely more at risk from the needles and trash they pick up than by working along the road unvaccinated. He also questioned how far the requirement went in affecting unpaid volunteers trying to improve their community.
“We need to keep them safe and protected, I get that, but for us to do that through a state agency is a continued overreach of the governor’s mandates,” Wilson said.
Groups that do highway cleanups without following the vaccine verification paperwork could lose their status as official Adopt-a-Highway groups. LaBoe said it was too soon to tell how groups were reacting to the new requirement, as many do not start tackling cleanup projects until the spring.