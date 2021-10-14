Adopt-a-Highway volunteers fall under state vaccine requirement

The timeline for volunteers to be vaccinated is not the same as the Oct. 18 deadline for state employees. LaBoe said the department needs groups to submit that information at least three weeks before the next scheduled cleanup, though they hope to get the information sooner.

State Sen. Jeff Wilson (R-Longview) raised his concern with the requirement on Facebook earlier this week after seeing the requirement letter. Wilson is not part of any Adopt-a-Highway group, but goes out on his own to pick up trash from along roadsides throughout Cowlitz County.

Wilson said volunteers were likely more at risk from the needles and trash they pick up than by working along the road unvaccinated. He also questioned how far the requirement went in affecting unpaid volunteers trying to improve their community.

“We need to keep them safe and protected, I get that, but for us to do that through a state agency is a continued overreach of the governor’s mandates,” Wilson said.

Groups that do highway cleanups without following the vaccine verification paperwork could lose their status as official Adopt-a-Highway groups. LaBoe said it was too soon to tell how groups were reacting to the new requirement, as many do not start tackling cleanup projects until the spring.

