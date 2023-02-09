The Cowlitz County resident indirectly denied a grant in January to reimburse for flood damages to her property had been asking the county to pay for a year under threat of lawsuit, but the county maintains the damage was not caused by its negligence.

County commissioners voted not to accept a state grant of $10,500 for individuals or households affected by severe weather, which includes the local storms and flooding in late December 2021 and early January 2022.

The qualifying applicant, Donna Alija, 67, said she submitted for the grant after spending nearly a year requesting the county compensate her the $8,400 she borrowed to pay to repair flood damages to her Abernathy Creek Road property. Alija, who is disabled from a severe spinal cord injury, was the only applicant who qualified for the grant, according to the county.

“It’s the county’s responsibility to take care of an issue they didn’t take care of that cost me,” she said. “That’s what this is about.”

Flood damages

Last year’s flooding, caused by heavy rains and melting snow, led to county, state and federal-level emergency declarations.

On the morning of Jan. 6, 2022, Alija said she watched snowmelt and rain fill the drainage ditch that runs along Abernathy Creek Road. Later that day, the ditch overflowed and water ran over the road, down Alija’s driveway and into her yard, she said.

The water washed out the gravel driveway and damaged the French drain — a trench filled with gravel or rock, containing a perforated pipe that redirects surface water and groundwater away from an area — installed around the concrete driveway pad, she said.

Alija said she called Cowlitz County Public Works’ Kelso roads shop twice on Jan. 6 to report the flooding and no one came to check it out.

By the time Alija called again the next morning, the driveway was “completely damaged to where we couldn’t even drive the car” on it, she said.

Justin Hudek, county road crew supervisor called Alija back at about 8:40 a.m. Jan. 7 and took photos at her property at about 9:10 a.m., according to county documents. He directed a crew to Abernathy Creek Road to clean up the ditch, which was plugged with rocks which had washed down the hillside, according to an email to risk management.

The crew offered to dump gravel in Alija’s driveway to help fix the problem. Alija said she turned them down because the driveway was too wet which would cause a problem later on.

Hudek visited the property at least twice in the following weeks to view the damage and discuss prevention options, according to county documents. Alija communicated with Hudek and Mike Moss, county public services director, about the damages and her concerns about future drainage problems.

Damage claims

On Jan. 24, 2022, Alija filed a tort claim with the county — often a precursor to a lawsuit — describing the flooding event and requesting the county pay about $8,840 to repair the damages. At the time the driveway remained “eroded” and “undriveable,” the claim states. She later decreased the request as repair plans changed.

Neither her homeowners nor flood insurance covered the damage to the driveway, Alija said. Starting in late February 2022, Alija borrowed money to pay Kalama-based contractor H&L Underground $8,408 to fix the driveway, remove rock out of the yard, replace the French drain and clear the catch basin, according to the invoice.

The claim was reviewed by the Washington Counties Risk Pool, which handles claims for Cowlitz County. Alija received a denial on March 3, stating based on the information received, the claims analyst couldn’t find that the damage was caused by county negligence. The response states that the Hooper Road culvert was never plugged and the county does not own the property where the water originated.

Following the denial, Alija contacted a Vancouver attorney, who sent a letter to the risk pool asking the county to pay the damages because it is responsible for the drainage ditch that was clogged and “not properly maintained.”

On April 22, the risk pool responded, upholding the denial, and stating county staff met with Alija several times to discuss fixes; the county is not responsible for water running on private property; and there are no maintenance issues with either of the culverts or the ditch.

In an email to risk management, road supervisor Hudek writes that the Abernathy Creek Road ditch overflowed because along with a large volume of water, rocks had washed down from the property above and blocked the ditch.

“The culvert on Hooper Road never plugged or overtopped or anything of that nature,” Hudek writes. “It has remained in normal, fully functioning condition. There was just A LOT of water running through it on January 6th.”

The water runs down the private property on a path of natural, historic drainage, and the county does not have an easement on the property to address it, Hudek writes. He notes rerouting the flow could help the situation, and that is eventually what happened.

Last summer the county got permission from the private property owner to divert water running off the hill above Abernathy Creek Road to come down at more of an angle instead of hitting the ditch directly, Moss told The Daily News.

The ditches in the area of Abernathy Creek Road between Hooper Road and the fish hatchery are cleaned by the county crew annually or more often when special attention is needed, Moss said. Crews remove debris regularly after windstorms and snow, ice, and flooding events to keep drainage functioning properly, he said.

Alija maintains that the county is responsible for the damage because it is responsible for the entire system, even when water flows through private property.

“If they had not installed the giant culvert running under Hooper Road — which dumps all the water flow from said road down the hillside, through private land and into the drainage ditch that was full of fallen leaves and deciduous materials that clogged the culverts they are supposed to maintain on Abernathy Creek Road — my driveway would not have washed out,” she said.

Grant denial

In a continued effort to get reimbursed for the damages, Alija contacted the county Department of Emergency Management in mid-October, and Coordinator Larry Hembree took her information to apply for an individual disaster assistance grant.

Alija next heard from Hembree when he contacted her in January to tell her the commissioners denied the grant, she said.

The commissioners voted 2-1 to deny the grant, with Commissioners Arne Mortensen and Rick Dahl stating the assistance was something the community should provide via volunteers or church groups, rather than the government.

While Alija disagrees with Mortensen’s and Dahl’s reasoning for denying the grant, she said her situation is not a matter of need.

Alija and her partner moved to Longview in 1999, and have lived on the Abernathy property since 2002, she said. The couple ran a photography business until 2010, when Alija broke her neck in an accident, she said. While she regained the ability to walk, the severe spinal cord injury still affects her health and physical capabilities, Alija said.

“For the commissioners to think somehow I’m a needy person trying to take advantage of the system, they couldn’t be more wrong,” she said. “I’m not coming from the place of a needy person, I’m coming from a place of you haven’t taken care of your piece of the program, you need to take care of it.”

Alija said the driveway washed out during a similar flooding event in 2008 and the county paid for repairs.

In an email, Nicole Tideman, former county risk manager, notes that 2008-09 flood damage on Alija’s property was “turned in to the county” but there is no evidence of any other flooding related to the culvert or ditch any time in the past 13 years.

State funding

The grant is not available directly from the state for a handful of reasons, said Quinn Butler, deputy human services program supervisor with the Washington Emergency Management Division.

Last year, the Legislature set aside $7.5 million for individual assistance grants for people affected by extreme weather events and natural disasters in fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

Butler said the funding was a pleasant surprise but the department does not have the staff to administer grants for multiple counties and multiple disasters. Local departments have a better idea of what resources are available in their areas and can better work with individuals who may be eligible, he said.

The state department has agreements with four other counties to administer the individual assistance grants and has not run into another county board denying the funding, Butler said.

“It’s unfortunate these funds were not able to go through to this individual, but we want to maintain local authority and control,” he said. “We hope for best that she is able to find resources that way.”

The grant money is available until June 30, the end of the state fiscal year, but the county would likely have to sign on by mid-April to meet program deadlines, Butler said.