Abbarno announces re-election bid for 20th District seat

State Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, on Thursday announced his re-election campaign to represent the 20th Legislative District in the state House of Representatives.

He will be seeking a second term after previously being elected to the Centralia City Council.

“I am proud to serve the 20th Legislative District in the state Legislature and advocate for our community, families, businesses and values,” Abbarno said in his announcement.

The 20th Legislative District has been redistricted for the upcoming 2022 election in accordance with the results of the 2020 U.S. Census. The district will be losing large portions of Lewis County, as well as a smaller portion of Cowlitz County, west of Interstate 5. The district also will be gaining a portion of central Clark County. In southern Thurston County, the district will lose an area south of Olympia near I-5 while gaining a smaller portion nearby.

Abbarno highlighted the funds he has brought into the 20th Legislative District in his capacity as assistant ranking member on the influential House Capital Budget Committee.

“I am particularly proud of the investments we made through the capital budget; both statewide and in the 20th District to improve our quality of life and create economic opportunities,” he said in his statement.

Outside of the Legislature, Abbarno is a partner at the Centralia law firm Althauser Rayan Abbarno, LLP.

He is married to a Centralia Middle School teacher and has two elementary school-aged children. His campaign announcement mentioned the importance of family in his life, stating “most importantly, he is a husband and father.”

In the announcement, Abbarno’s numerous awards were mentioned, including Best of Lewis County’s “Best Volunteer in Lewis County” in 2018, 2020 and 2021; “Best Elected Official in Lewis County” in 2019 and 2021; and The Chronicle’s “Person of the Year” in 2020.

Abbarno will be having a joint kickoff breakfast with fellow 20th Legislative District state Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama. The breakfast will be held at 7:30 a.m. April 12 at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis.

