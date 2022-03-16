Abandoned vehicle sweep in Longview reveals little room left on impound lots

Dozens of passenger cars and trucks illegally parked in Longview were impounded this week in the police department’s concentrated sweep of abandoned vehicles amid complaints.

Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew said roughly 25 vehicles were towed Tuesday. Staff also impounded vehicles Wednesday, and “the next push” is scheduled for March 24, he added.

The police department says they are conducting a concentrated effort to remove abandoned vehicles because they have received reports of more than 200 junk cars lining city streets in the past three months. The majority of complaints targeted Alder Street, where Chief Robert Huhta and two officers started collecting vehicles Tuesday, McNew said.

Impound code The city of Longview says vehicles can be impounded without notice if they are: blocking traffic.

in a posted restricted parking zone.

an immediate danger to public safety.

received four or more parking infraction notices.

believed to be part of a crime. Other times, illegally parked vehicles receive a citation 24-hours before impoundment and a reasonable effort to be contacted by police. Source: Longview code chapter 11.16.

Why so many?

Constraints on staff and space are likely contributing to an increase of junk cars on city streets today.

McNew said one of the two employees dedicated to the lower-priority calls of towing or tagging abandoned vehicles has been on medical leave, which could have contributed to a backup of unaddressed complaints. He also questioned if two people could have managed all the complaints in 2022.

Christian Brothers Towing & Recovery Owner Jerry Marston said his small lot off 14th Avenue has little room for junk cars when police call him to pick up vehicles in a rotation of contracted tow truck companies. He said lack of space is a common problem among local tow truck businesses.

“Do you know anywhere around here where you can store 200 vehicles?” Marston asked in light of Longview’s number of complaints. “My yard is one of the smallest and I can hold 17 vehicles.”

The same space problem is preventing the city from collecting illegally parked motorhomes, McNew said. He said Carl’s Towing off Vandercook Way is the only local company that accepts RVs. They could hold at least one newly impounded motorhome Tuesday.

Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha said officials are working with tow truck companies to identify places the businesses could rent space from to provide a lot for larger vehicles like motorhomes. He said impound lots require added security measures like lights and barbed wire, which can limit lot locations.

Cost

In addition to the lack of space, tow truck companies are typically not eager to accept abandoned cars because the vehicles don’t bring in money.

It can cost up to hundreds of dollars to retrieve an impounded vehicle, but Marston said most vehicle owners are never found, and he is rarely paid.

Once impounded, the state requires tow truck companies to mail a first-class letter to the vehicles’ registered owners within 24 hours to notify them of their vehicles’ location. Another letter is sent after about 15 days, Marston said, before vehicles can be sold at auction or destroyed.

But those are just for registered owners, Marston said. Many vehicles are not registered, or the owners don’t have updated addresses to reach them. One vehicle stayed on his lot for three weeks until he could legally scrap it — all the time taking up space on his lot for other vehicles whose owners will pay, Marston said.

“The abandoned vehicle process is tough on towers,” he said. “They cost us money.”

Other police calls can be more lucrative. McNew said tow truck companies also receive police calls for vehicles in accidents or DUI arrests, in which owners typically pay and retrieve vehicles.

