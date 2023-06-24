“Woke.” “Extremist.” “Radical.” These are all words that Joe Kent — Republican candidate to lead Washington’s 3rd Congressional District next year — has used to describe U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Skamania.

Kent’s platform is focused on “restoring commonsense Republican values and defeating the woke extremist Democrat Congresswoman Marie Perez,” according to his campaign committee website.

Yet, Perez has been making national headlines for appealing to the moderate, working-class population of America and avoiding strong partisanship. Voteview.com, a website led by a UCLA law professor that rates members of Congress from conservative to liberal based on their voting record, states that Perez is more conservative than 99% of Democrats in the House of Representatives.

Is Perez an extreme liberal, or is she fulfilling her promise to represent everyday, middle-class people? Perez says it’s the latter.

“I don’t think about it necessarily on a spectrum of conservative to liberal,” Perez said in an interview. “My job is to represent the values of my district, and that’s what I’m doing and I’m really proud … My job is not to represent the interests of Washington, D.C. My job is to represent the interests of Southwest Washington. And that’s what I’m gonna do.”

A moderate record

Perez has become an outspoken moderate since defeating Kent last fall to capture the seat formerly held by Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler. National media outlets have profiled her with headlines like “A New Voice for Winning Back Lost Democratic Voters” and “She Fixes Cars. Can She Fix Congress’ Elitism Problem?”

Publications and political analysts point to Perez’s experience as a small-business owner from a rural community as reasons that she relates to middle-class, working families who make up the bulk of the 3rd District’s population.

So far, Perez has mostly stuck with her campaign promises, co-sponsoring bills for right-to-repair laws and other bills that support small businesses and rural workers.

Last month, Perez joined the Blue Dogs Coalition — a caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives comprised of fiscally responsible Democrats — as a co-chair for communications and outreach, stating that she wants to work for “normal people who live in rural America, work in the trades, and believe in public service.”

“I believe the Blue Dogs can be a caucus for public servants like these, who prioritize fiscal stability, national security, rural America, and the dignity of blue-collar work,” Perez said in a statement. “Our country needs public servants who are sick of clickbait politics, and who are ready to serve as independent voices and free thinkers in Congress.”

In her five months in Congress, Perez has voted along party lines 81 percent of the time, according to Voteview.com, compared with the House average of 98 percent.

Crossing the party line

One reason media outlets have labeled Perez a strong moderate is her willingness to cross party lines. For example, she was one of just two Democrats to side with Republicans on a bill attempting to slash a national student debt relief program — for which she received more than 2,500 negative replies on Twitter.

Perez later released a statement explaining her decision. She said, “Expansions of student debt forgiveness need to be matched dollar-for-dollar with investments in career & technical education. I can’t support the first without the other.”

James Long, professor of political science and a co-founder of the Political Economy Forum at the University of Washington, said Perez’s decisions to side with Republicans might sometimes benefit Southwest Washington, but could harm her reputation in Washington, D.C.

“The national Democrats are just going to have to deal with the fact that one of their members is a lot more conservative than other members and she may not always vote with the party,” Long said. “And they’re just going to have to get used to that, because ultimately, who she’s responsible to at the end of the day are the voters in her district.”

Republican criticism

While Perez tends to caters to an average voter, Kent has built his campaign on the idea that Southwest Washington needs to return to traditional Republican values, or else “our voices and our movement will succumb to the left’s dark vision for this nation,” his campaign website states.

Kent has been active on social media and political talk shows, frequently speaking about national defense issues and directly criticizing Perez’s actions.

Earlier this week on The Culture War Podcast with Tim Pool, Kent spoke about his campaign, saying, “really what I’m doing is highlighting my opponent’s record,” and that Perez “has chosen not to be moderate whatsoever.”

Mark Smith, professor of political science at the University of Washington, said social media has changed the election landscape in recent years, and Kent wants to capitalize on that.

“It’s the social media age and the people who go into Congress, a lot of times they want to attract attention to themselves,” Smith said. “That’s just kind of the way it works nowadays.”

Smith said tactics like name-calling and using terms like “woke” and “radical” are effective with certain audiences, but they aren’t always effective when not supported by facts. He said audiences tend to give more attention to politicians like Kent who use social media as a megaphone for insults.

“It’s much more fun to go out and denounce your opposition, saying they’re beyond the pale, right?” Smith said. “Those are the kinds of things that get your attention. But if you say ‘Hey, you know we got some problems, here are some ideas for how to improve them,’ that just sounds kind of boring.”

Looking to 2024

For now, Perez is still busy with the day-to-day operations of Congress. As a member of the House Agriculture Committee, Perez will spend much of the next few months working on the upcoming Farm Bill, which will require almost half a trillion dollars in federal spending over the next five years.

Perez said her reelection campaign is not yet a main focus, saying there’s still work to be done.

“I ran because I was tired of the model of what it means to be a representative of your community,” she said. “I didn’t feel like — I still don’t feel like — people in Washington, D.C., get what it means to work for a living by and large. I came here to work for my district to be an independent voice, and I’m really proud to be in the fight.”

Next year, Perez will face a pool of contenders likely led by Kent, and there’s no guarantee getting votes will be any easier the second time around. Last year she beat Kent by 2,629 votes — less than 1 percentage point.

Although Perez’s values and policy ideas are likely more representative of Southwest Washington than Kent’s, deep partisanship will likely play a big role in the 2024 election, Long said.

“Once you attach an R and a D to the top two candidates in the general election, that is going to influence voters to say … ‘The fact of the matter is, I might be closer to her in terms of overall, but I’m a Republican, he’s a Republican, I’m gonna vote for the R every time,’ ” Long said.

Perez said she has already seen Republican-endorsed television ads against her, including one that incorrectly stated her vote on a certain bill. But Perez said she remains undeterred.

“You just can’t believe the negative TV ads,” Perez said. “Joe Kent and his D.C. buddies, they’re just gonna lie about me, so in my house, we just turn the TV off and keep our heads down and keep moving.”