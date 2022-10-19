3rd District candidates Kent, Gluesenkamp Perez to debate at LCC

Southwest Washington congressional candidates Joe Kent and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez are scheduled to be in Longview Oct. 27 for a live, hour-long debate leading into November's election.

The debate, which starts at 6 p.m. at Lower Columbia College's Wollenberg Auditorium, is organized by Oregon Public Broadcasting's "Think Out Loud" program and will be moderated by radio host Dave Miller.

Miller will ask the candidates a variety of questions about national and local topics such as the economy, environment and health care. The announcement from the college says moderated questions from the audience will be asked as time permits. Audience members are asked to avoid cheering, interrupting or other actions that "compromise creating a neutral forum to hear directly from the candidates in this race."

The Republican Kent and Democrat Perez are competing to replace Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R- Battle Ground, in Washington's 3rd Congressional District.

The debate is free to the public. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and there will be parking on campus after 5 p.m., as well as street parking.