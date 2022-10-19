 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3rd District candidates Kent, Gluesenkamp Perez to debate at LCC

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican Joe Kent

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, left, and Republican Joe Kent are headed to the general election to see who will represent Southwest Washington in the U.S. House of Representatives. 

 Contributed

Southwest Washington congressional candidates Joe Kent and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez are scheduled to be in Longview Oct. 27 for a live, hour-long debate leading into November's election.

The debate, which starts at 6 p.m. at Lower Columbia College's Wollenberg Auditorium, is organized by Oregon Public Broadcasting's "Think Out Loud" program and will be moderated by radio host Dave Miller.

Miller will ask the candidates a variety of questions about national and local topics such as the economy, environment and health care. The announcement from the college says moderated questions from the audience will be asked as time permits. Audience members are asked to avoid cheering, interrupting or other actions that "compromise creating a neutral forum to hear directly from the candidates in this race."

People are also reading…

The Republican Kent and Democrat Perez are competing to replace Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R- Battle Ground, in Washington's 3rd Congressional District.

Joe Kent

Joe Kent

The debate is free to the public. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and there will be parking on campus after 5 p.m., as well as street parking. 

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

 Amanda Cowen, The Columbian

Brennen Kauffman is the government and politics reporter for the Daily News, covering topics from city council debates to Congressional races. He can be reached for story ideas at 360-577-7828.

Election calendar

Friday: Ballots mailed.

Oct. 31: Online and mailed voter registration due by 5 p.m.

Nov. 1-8: Register or update address in person at Cowlitz County Elections Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.

Nov. 8: Ballots due. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Election Day or returned to a drop box by 8 p.m. Election Day and no stamp is needed. 

