 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
20th District lawmakers holding virtual town hall May 20
0 comments

20th District lawmakers holding virtual town hall May 20

{{featured_button_text}}

State Sen. John Braun, Reps. Ed Orcutt and Peter Abbarno will hold a virtual town hall May 20 to recap the legislative session and take questions. 

The 90-minute Zoom meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Those who would like to participate must pre-register at tinyurl.com/District20TownHall

The 20th District includes part of Cowlitz County. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News