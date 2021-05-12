20th District lawmakers holding virtual town hall May 20

State Sen. John Braun, Reps. Ed Orcutt and Peter Abbarno will hold a virtual town hall May 20 to recap the legislative session and take questions.
The 90-minute Zoom meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Those who would like to participate must pre-register at tinyurl.com/District20TownHall.
The 20th District includes part of Cowlitz County.
