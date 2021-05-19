 Skip to main content
19th District lawmakers to hold virtual town hall Tuesday
State Sen. Jeff Wilson and Reps. Jim Walsh and Joel McEntire are holding a virtual town hall Tuesday to review the legislative session and answer questions. 

The town hall is scheduled begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Participants must register at tinyurl.com/p7f86u97

Topics may include the operating, capital and transportation budgets; emergency powers; low-carbon fuel standard; cap and trade; the capital gains tax and other subjects, according to a press release. 

The 19th District covers parts of Cowlitz County, including most of Longview and Kelso.

