19th District lawmakers to hold virtual town hall Tuesday

State Sen. Jeff Wilson and Reps. Jim Walsh and Joel McEntire are holding a virtual town hall Tuesday to review the legislative session and answer questions.
The town hall is scheduled begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Participants must register at tinyurl.com/p7f86u97.
Topics may include the operating, capital and transportation budgets; emergency powers; low-carbon fuel standard; cap and trade; the capital gains tax and other subjects, according to a press release.
The 19th District covers parts of Cowlitz County, including most of Longview and Kelso.
