Governor loosens restrictions on several businesses, youth sports

Guidelines for youth and adult team sports were also updated, dividing sports into risk categories. Whether or not a sport is allowed and to what degree depends on the risk category of the sport and the COVID risk category of the county. Tournaments and spectators are prohibited in any county not in the low risk COVID-19 category.

The state also provided Phase 2 and 3 guidelines for races, bicycle tours and rides, runs, cross country skiing races, biathlons, and other competitions.

Inslee said he hopes the changes will will encourage more people to wear masks.

Despite a recent uptick in cases statewide, Inslee said state officials believe the changes are the right thing to do because the activities can be done with minimal risk.

Cowlitz County reported a spike in COVID-19 cases following Labor Day, which appears to have peaked during the week of Sept. 16 to Sept. 22, according to a health department report. The county reported six new cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 716.

Clark County has also seen an increase in cases, with an average 36 new cases per day over the past week, according to Public Health.