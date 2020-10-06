Governor loosens restrictions on several businesses, youth sports

Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday loosened COVID-19 restrictions for various businesses, libraries, youth sports and recreation.
In his announcement, the governor held off on allowing counties to move forward in his phased reopening plan, which includes rules for businesses, gatherings and recreation.
Inslee said in a press conference that while the risk from the virus is something to be concerned about, this week’s changes celebrate the state’s progress and provide an incentive for people to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
State officials made targeted changes rather than completely ending the pause on moving forward. Inslee said he wouldn’t want counties to move forward in phases only to have to go backwards, Inslee said.
The secretary of health and governor paused all counties from moving forward on July 2. Cowlitz County has been in Phase 2 since May 23.
The changes, effective immediately, include:
- Allowing restaurants in Phase 2 and 3 counties to serve alcohol until 11 p.m.; eliminating the requirement for diners to sit with only members of their household; and increasing table size to six in Phase 2 and eight in Phase 3.
- Allowing movie theaters to reopen in Phase 2 counties at 25% capacity and at 50% capacity in Phase 3. Theater attendees will be required to wear masks at all times when not eating or drinking and to maintain a six-foot distance between households.
- Allowing libraries to reopen in Phase 2 counties at 25% capacity, not including employees. Other safety guidelines mirror those for museums.
- Allowing real estate agencies to hold open houses as long as they are consistent with county gathering restrictions, which are limited to five people in Phase 2.
- Allowing up to 50 people at wedding receptions in Phase 3. Phase 2 counties are still limited to 30 guests or 25% of maximum building capacity, whatever is less.
- Allowing water recreation facilities to open except for activity pools with play features. All limited use pools in hotels, assisted living facilities, apartments are allowed to open. Appointments are required and occupancy is limited.
Guidelines for youth and adult team sports were also updated, dividing sports into risk categories. Whether or not a sport is allowed and to what degree depends on the risk category of the sport and the COVID risk category of the county. Tournaments and spectators are prohibited in any county not in the low risk COVID-19 category.
The state also provided Phase 2 and 3 guidelines for races, bicycle tours and rides, runs, cross country skiing races, biathlons, and other competitions.
Inslee said he hopes the changes will will encourage more people to wear masks.
Despite a recent uptick in cases statewide, Inslee said state officials believe the changes are the right thing to do because the activities can be done with minimal risk.
Cowlitz County reported a spike in COVID-19 cases following Labor Day, which appears to have peaked during the week of Sept. 16 to Sept. 22, according to a health department report. The county reported six new cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 716.
Clark County has also seen an increase in cases, with an average 36 new cases per day over the past week, according to Public Health.
Inslee said he is hopeful that the statewide increase was caused by one-time events, including Labor Day and wildfire smoke, but the state will watch virus numbers carefully.
“These have been really, really hard times for people,” he said. “They’ve been really hard on our kids, although they’re resilient. To get back playing is a real joy just for a moment in these hard times. It might be fair to let us experience just a little joy and happiness.”
