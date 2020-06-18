You are the owner of this article.
Governor candidate to visit Cowlitz, Wahkiakum counties Sunday
Governor candidate to visit Cowlitz, Wahkiakum counties Sunday

Loren Culp, a Republic, Wash., police chief running in the gubernatorial election this year, will visit Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties Sunday for a voter "meet and greet." 

From 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Culp will post up near the Al Helenberg Memorial Boat Ramp (5040 Westside Hwy., Castle Rock) to meet with Cowlitz County residents. Then he will move to the Elochoman Slough Marina (500 Second St., Cathlamet), where he will meet with Wahkiakum County voters from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. 

Additional details about the events, including any social distancing requirements, were not immediatley available. 

Culp is running as a Republican against Gov. Jay Inslee and about three dozen other governor hopefuls this year. 

