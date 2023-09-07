Scott Goldstein, the new fire chief of Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue — praised by Board of Commissioners Chair Jeff Cameron for his “long history of cost containment” — faced complaints about overtime run amok, overspending nearly $1 million at his previous post.

That’s according to a 2020 report of Office of the Inspector General of Montgomery County in Maryland. It took aim at an office at the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service that some employees called an “overtime scam.”

Goldstein served as chief of the Maryland fire department for about eight years before traveling to the Pacific Northwest.

“The questions raised in the report were ones that we organizationally have been and had been working on for an extensive period of time,” Goldstein told The Daily News.

He said that “practically, it is cheaper to staff some places and some organizations with overtime than having full-time positions.”

In April, Goldstein was selected to replace interim Cowlitz 2 Chief James Graham, who took over for Scott Neves after he abruptly resigned late last year after serving about two years.

The department under scrutiny from the inspector general’s office in Montgomery County was the Equal Employment Opportunity Office, which was dissolved in early 2020, just before the inspector general’s report was published.

The original intention of the Equal Employment Opportunity Office was to receive related complaints, either verbal or written, of employment discrimination harassment and consult on diversity and inclusion initiatives, according to a different report, this one from 2022 by the National Academy of Public Administration for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.

As chief, Goldstein added community outreach to the office’s duties around 2017.

Then in 2018, Montgomery County announced offering similar equal employment opportunity-type services. Rather than dissolving the agency’s separate office, Goldstein had it switch gears to solely doing community outreach, according to the National Academy of Public Administration report.

A year later, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service employees unconnected to the Equal Employment Opportunity/Diversity Office started lodging complaints, according to the 2020 IG report.

A former Montgomery County Fire & Rescue employee told inspector general staff that the Equal Employment Opportunity/Diversity officer had “complete freedom” in managing and allocating overtime to staff and that the program was viewed by staff as an “overtime scam.”

The IG report states that a “great deal of overtime” went to a small group of employees. It noted that Montgomery County Fire & Rescue used a scheduling software called Telestaff, but overtime related to the Equal Employment Opportunity/Diversity Office did not use the same software.

The Inspector General’s report does not mention Goldstein by name.

Another Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service member told inspector general staff that they suspected numerous instances in which the Equal Employment Opportunity/Diversity Office representatives had been attending events already handled by Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service staff during their regular shifts.

The Office of the Inspector General cross-referenced Equal Employment Opportunity/Diversity Office employees with open-source data and discovered that in 2018, core members were obtaining substantially greater overtime than most Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service employees and Montgomery County employees.

The fire service had long been scrutinized for its overtime practices in general. A 2013 Washington Post article took the agency for task for being an “overtime machine.”

By the late teens, the focus was on the Equal Employment Opportunity/Diversity office. The IG report calls out three career employees who were among the Montgomery County’s Top 20 employees who earned the most overtime in 2018.

Specifically, a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Equal Employment Opportunity/Diversity coordinator came in at fourth place and the Equal Employment Opportunity/Diversity officer at No. 2.

Officials calculated that, in 2019, the Opportunity/Diversity Office spent about $908,000 overtime, representing about 10% of the entire agency’s overtime costs.

The IG’s office acquired a document containing the views of Montgomery County Fire & Rescue staff about the Equal Employment Opportunity/Diversity Office personnel, who were perceived as creating a “division/disruption in the department,” saying they were “untouchable” and “beyond reproach.”

Equal Employment Opportunity/Diversity staff had limited interactions with people in the station, and most people in the field were ignored, the document said.

In 2018, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service requested funding for an additional captain position to address Equal Employment Opportunity concerns. The Montgomery County Office of Management & Budget denied the request.

Despite this, Goldstein proceeded with the program and assigned two full-time employees to the Equal Employment Opportunity/Diversity Office, as he believed it was necessary, according to the IG report.

As stated in the report, Goldstein introduced limitations on the amount of overtime that could be distributed by personnel from the Equal Employment Opportunity/Diversity Office, but those limits were regularly exceeded.

The IG report revealed that the office surpassed the fire chief’s overtime limits by 78% due to community engagement activities, and the Equal Employment Opportunity exceeded overtime limits 48% of the time due to their activities.

As a result, the report urged the fire chief hold accountable managers who approve excess overtime.

Goldstein said he rejects the implication that the Equal Employment Opportunity/Diversity Office in Montgomery was an overtime mill. Their diverse backgrounds were needed for various outreach events, he said.

“Montgomery County is a diverse community. … If I’m being asked to send folks to a Latino music festival or a Chinese New Year festival, I need to send folks that are from that specific ethnicity,” Goldstein said.

He added that the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service has “retooled how we operated” since the IG’s report was penned, and now overtime must be approved, and the hours must match the exact hours worked.

“When there’s a discrepancy (it) gets flagged and looked at, (we) figured out why there was a discrepancy because sometimes the work just takes a little longer,” Goldstein said.