An effort to hire more police officers in Longview using a sales tax increase will appear on the ballot — but not until 2024.

The Longview City Council on Tuesday chose not to fast-track the public safety levy for a vote this November, ostensibly to offer a longer time for public comments and to get more details about which specific positions the levy should fund.

The public safety levy would increase sales taxes by 0.1% in Longview. The levy is anticipated to provide around $900,000 per year for police hiring.

Longview police Chief Robert Huhta told The Daily News that none of the councilmembers, including Boudreau, had talked to him about the proposed levy before the council meeting. Huhta said he understood the worry about public feedback, but the levy could provide the city with as many as six new police officers.

"We hear a lot of different views of what the community thinks law enforcement should or should not be doing," Huhta said. "That's a matter of perception, but we do need additional staff."

The original proposal by Councilmember Spencer Boudreau to place the levy on this year's ballot went unsupported. The vote for the delay until 2024 passed 4-0. Two councilors, Mike Wallin and Christopher Ortiz, were absent from Tuesday's meeting.

“Our chief job is public safety,” Boudreau said in an interview last week. “That’s the highest priority in local government. Everything comes back to public safety, and this is how the public can tell us what we should do.”

The City Council first discussed the potential to offer the levy for a public vote last October as the city worked on its biennial budget. At the time, the idea had broad support from the council, but there was never a clear decision about when or how the city would move forward with the proposal.

It would have been a tight timeline for a levy to make it onto ballots this year. A finalized version of the proposal, including an outline of which positions would be funded, would have needed to pass by the beginning of August to appear on the November ballot.

Several members of the council felt that would rush the request and potentially hurt the tax's chance of passing.

"I really want it to be successful when we do it, and I think if maybe we pause and we take a little more time, we can do a better job of ensuring it will be successful," Councilmember Ruth Kendall said.

The Longview Police Department receives $15 million per year in the current city budget, the largest amount of any city department. But Huhta said the number of patrol officers has remained largely unchanged since the 1980s.

The new hires the department has made were for specialized units, such as the street crimes unit or through partnerships like the Behavioral Health Unit, he said.

If the levy passed, Huhta said it would take nearly a year of recruiting and training before the newly hired officers were on patrol in Longview.

"It's just pushing back the changes. In the meantime, we'll try to continue to do more with less," Huhta said.

The November ballot will feature a local tax measure: the creation and initial tax rate for a metropolitan parks district, which will fund major repairs and improvements to Longview parks. If it passes, priorities would be to build new park bathrooms and replace the broken irrigation pump in Lake Sacajawea Park.

The council voted Tuesday to set the initial tax rate for the parks at $0.25 per $1,000 in assessed property value, or $88 per year for a home worth $350,000.

The November ballot will also include elections for four Longview City Council seats.