No matter the outcome in the primary race for Longview City Council’s seat two, at least one new member is guaranteed to join the board next year.

Hillary Strobel decided not to run for reelection for the seat and three challengers entered the race to replace her: Colby Conerly, Ramona Leber and Keith Young.

The three candidates talked to The Daily News about how the city should handle homelessness, the struggles of small businesses and planning for Longview’s future.

Colby Conerly24, independent graphic designer, a Longview resident for about three years

Conerly said he was encouraging somebody else to run for the council seat after getting politically activated by attending City Council meetings. When the other candidate fell through, he quickly entered the race himself.

Conerly said his graphic design job and city politics both involve cleaning up images and messaging, which the city needs as it looks ahead from the centennial celebrations.

“I feel like there’s folks that don’t have a unique or long-term vision for the city. Once you have that and you can start marketing it, people will come,” Conerly said.

Conerly said the city committed too much to its emergency, temporary housing at HOPE Village to abandon the approach. He said the city should have stricter enforcement of camping bans elsewhere in the city limits, similar to what Kelso and Marysville have done, and give a hard look at the Salvation Army’s contract when it comes up for renewal later this year.

“What we’ve got to do is find a smarter way of running it,” Conerly said. “If anyone has different plans or could run it better, we’ve got to keep our minds open.”

Conerly said the timing of the parks levy and the police levy showed the priorities of the current council members. He would have swapped the order of the two measures — since the parks levy will be the first to go to ballots in November — though he liked that both were going out for a public decision.

In order to limit future tax increases, Conerly wants to review how much the city spent on its staff and contracts for designs and engineering.

“Are they going to the same people over and over? Are we really getting the best bang for our buck?” Conerly said.

Ramona Leber

71, consultant for WSU Cowlitz County extension, Longview resident for 60+ years

Leber is the most established of the candidates. Leber served on the City Council from 1991 to 2007, became Longview’s first female mayor in 1996, and is currently serving on the city’s Planning Commission. Her campaign website includes dozens of local endorsements, including Mayor MaryAlice Wallis.

Leber said people asked her to run again this year as a “voice of reason.”

“I’ll be doing my homework outside of meetings and talking to people. It’s about being calm and clear and not being concerned about going deeper,” Leber said.

Leber said she liked the pallet home approach even before Longview approved HOPE Village when the Safe Stay communities in Vancouver were beginning to show good outcomes. She said the city should expand to more initiatives, including a place for homeless families and children to stay and potentially a “safe parking” area for people living in their cars.

“The other thing is getting my hands around what is causing the influx of homelessness in the Civic Circle,” Leber said. “It’s about determining if there is another place for them or if there’s ways to clean up the park.”

Longview used to have a staff member working with downtown businesses and Leber said the city could benefit from bringing that role back.

One of Leber’s biggest goals was for the City Council to do more long-term planning, especially with the city budget and finances. Leber said Longview should look five or more years down the line to get ahead of major repairs and limit the need for future tax increases.

“Costs don’t decrease and the requirements from places like (Washington Department of) Ecology tend to increase. Maybe rate stabilization is possible, and you only know that through long-term planning,” Leber said.

Keith Young

45, remote sales engineer, Longview resident for 40+ years

The editorial cartoons on Young’s campaign flyer explain many of his major concerns with the city without words: homelessness, crumbling streets and struggling businesses.

The causes of those issues, Young argued, are more about public perception than actively bad decisions by the City Council.

“If people feel like they’re not involved, the perception is that the government is either hiding something or does things without permission or doesn’t care,” said Young, who was one of the 13 people who applied to the seat currently held by Chris Ortiz, before Ortiz was appointed in March 2022.

Young was not a fan of the housing-first approach at HOPE Village, especially as the primary way the city deals with homelessness. He said the city is not going to solve the issue on its own when places like Seattle and Los Angeles can spend much more without seeing improvements.

Young’s pitch is to tailor the city’s responses across the multiple subsets of the homeless population. This could mean splitting HOPE Village into multiple locations, each with different levels of requirements or targeted residents.

“Because the causes are so different and individualized, we need a more individual approach instead of ‘let’s build a big camp to put lots of people into,’” Young said.

Young said part of the city’s business struggles was due to a lack of coordination across city departments. He said downtown businesses are struggling because many don’t appeal to young workers. Young also argued the city was missing the opportunity to add small businesses along the Cowlitz and Columbia rivers.

“There’s a riverfront in Kalama, Vancouver has its large waterfront. We have river properties but there is zero of it used for retail or restaurants that would draw people in,” Young said.