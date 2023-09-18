Homeless people in Longview can no longer pitch tents in medians and the edges of city parks as police continue to issue citations for unlawful camping.

The ordinance passed by the Longview City Council Thursday night is functionally an around-the-clock ban on camping in city parks, street medians and rights-of-way adjacent to city parks.

Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta said the median ban is meant to keep the unhoused safe by moving them away from roads and to clarify that people cannot camp on the strips of grass between parks and sidewalks.

The new limits address some of the most visible locations homeless people have stayed over the last year. The median on Broadway Street outside of City Hall has been a frequent spot for tents, as well as a grotto at the south end of Lake Sacajawea Park across from PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

The Longview Police Department issued 91 citations for unlawful camping between January and August, including 10 in that area near the lake and the hospital. More than a third of those were at R.A. Long Park in the Civic Circle or in grassy areas immediately east of the park.

Capt. Branden McNew told the council Thursday the right-of-way explanation was “in response to some requests for clarification from those who are doing the camping and those who are enforcing the ordinance.”

Overnight camping in parks was already denied by the park curfew hours but was not stated in the unlawful camping section of the city code. Unlawful camping is a misdemeanor offense, which carries a maximum punishment of 90 days in prison or a $1,000 fine.

Multiple cases by the 9th Circuit Court limit how Longview and other Washington cities can criminalize homelessness. The pivotal Martin v. Boise case keeps cities from banning or criminalizing homeless camps on public property if there is not alternative space available at indoor shelters.

A 2022 court ruling on a case from Grants Pass reinforced the decision and added that cities must allow “rudimentary precautions” such as tents and sleeping bags.

Camping is still allowed on other Longview public property between 9:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. That includes city-owned parking lots other than City Hall and certain rights-of-way away from city parks.

Councilmember Spencer Boudreau attempted to amend the ordinance to also ban camping in city-owned parking lots, which he argued posed a safety issue for all residents.

Other council members successfully pushed to hold the parking lot discussion until further down the road. Councilmembers Angie Wean and Christopher Ortiz raised concerns that a sweeping ban could clash with efforts for the city to create a safe parking area for people living in their vehicles and needed vetting by the city attorney.