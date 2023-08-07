Jim McNamara retired at the end of July after spending more than a decade as Longview’s city attorney.

McNamara began working as the city’s lead attorney in March 2012. Prior to coming to Longview, McNamara had been the assistant or deputy city attorney in Vancouver, Federal Way and Bremerton since the early 1990s and served a term on the state’s Growth Management Hearings Board.

The city attorney plays a key role in any lawsuits involving the city. On a daily basis, though, McNamara said his main role was to provide legal advice to city leaders. He helped draft the Longview City Council’s ordinances and resolutions to make sure they were legally sound and answer questions from the city’s department leaders about their contracts and projects.

“I always said my job, or the job of any city attorney, is to help them get their job done,” McNamara said. “I just try to give them the best advice to help them do their jobs.”

One of the biggest legal issues McNamara helped tackle was the expansion of Longview’s public defender office in 2014, when the city had to contract multiple more defenders to meet caseload requirements set by the state Supreme Court. McNamara also worked closely with the City Council and various city managers to set Longview’s homelessness policies in recent years.

Longview is currently hiring for its next city attorney. The advertised pay range is between $117,768 and $159,012 per year.

McNamara said he plans to mostly stay quiet in retirement, apart from some work with the Growth Management Hearings Board.