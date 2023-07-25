The Kelso City Council and the Kelso Rotary agree that Lads and Lassies Park needs a new playground. But the cost and design of the equipment for the Elm Street park have set some council members — some of which are in the Rotary — at odds.

Since the council approved helping to replace the park in February after it was vandalized last summer, Councilman Keenan Harvey, city staff and the Rotary Club of Kelso have tweaked plans to make the park completely accessible to children with varying abilities.

The Rotary Club made the fully accessible playground a focal point of its fundraising efforts to help build the site for months before the council OK’d the new cost for such upgrades last week. Some councilmembers have been reluctant to commit to the higher price tag — about $118,00 more, or almost double the original estimate.

In a contested vote last week, the council voted 4-3 to move ahead with a $368,000 playground designed to be fully accessible under American with Disabilities Act standards, with the city paying $268,000, as opposed to the original rough price of $150,000. Nearly all of the city’s share of the project will be covered by unused federal COVID relief funds, specifically from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, which brought millions to the city.

“Lads and Lassies deserves the best park it can get and we can afford. And right now, we have the ARPA dollars to fund it,” Harvey said.

Harvey is a current vice president of the Kelso Rotary, while Mayor Mike Karnofski and City Manager Andy Hamilton are members, said Rotary President Tom Lee. Karnofski and Councilmembers Lisa Alexander and Brian Wood voted against last week’s proposal.

Alexander has been one of the councilmembers leading the push to improve Lads and Lassies Park since late last year, when it was damaged when it was vandalized. Alexander voiced frustration during last week’s meeting that the focus on a fully ADA-accessible playground, which was not part of the original City Council plan, had made the project more expensive and delayed its installation.

“I just wanted the kids in south Kelso to have a safe place to play. We’re still nowhere near putting in something for the area, it all blew out of proportion,” Alexander said.

Lee said Rotary joined efforts to build the park because the club wanted a project that benefitted families and children for which they could raise $100,000 as part of the Kelso Rotary’s 100th anniversary this year. Conversations between Harvey, city staff and Rotary Club members eventually led to the Rotary setting the goal of a playground with maximum ADA access, according to Harvey and Lee.

Longview added accessible features to the Archie Anderson Park playground in 2019 that go beyond ADA-required accessibility, but Harvey said the design in Kelso would go even further in offering a wide range of play areas for children at different levels. Cowlitz County also has plans to add an all-inclusive playground to Kelso’s Riverside Park.

“Traditionally the disabled community has been underrepresented in city parks and equipment, so we wanted to make sure we were providing the children in Kelso a park for all kids,” Lee said.

Harvey said he updated the council on the potential designs and new projected price tags through email but the cost increase hadn’t come back for a vote until last week. The approved design was not the most expensive of multiple designs prepared for the Kelso Parks Department by Great Western Recreation.

The mock-up image for the design approved by the council includes a standard slide and climbing playground structure and play space lower to the ground that would be wheelchair accessible.

