The candidates running in the Kelso City Council primary agree that Kelso residents want better roads and better communication from the city.

The primary in Kelso is the largest race on the Aug. 1 ballot, with four candidates listed for the council seat. Not among them is the seat's current councilor, LaDonna Page, who opted not to run for a full term after being appointed to the position in 2022.

The three main candidates in the primary are Veryl Anderson, Scott Olson and Drew Wood. Jeremiah Harrington told The Daily News on Thursday he is no longer running for the position, saying he had personal issues come up in recent weeks, but his name will still appear on ballots.

All of the three remaining candidates told The Daily News the council needs to do more outreach for residents' comment, whether that means open houses or fewer rules for public comments during meetings.

Veryl Anderson

75, volunteer specialist for Cowlitz County Child Advocacy, lifelong Kelso resident

This year is Anderson's first time running for election but her familiarity with the Kelso government goes back decades. She worked in City Hall for 40 years, eventually retiring as the city's finance director. Her father was Ernie Parrott, a former Kelso councilor who had a road named after him.

Anderson said she understands the ins and outs of how the city works. Her biggest goal, though, is to work on revitalizing excitement about Kelso among the city's residents.

"We need to keep moving forward, we need to keep the ball rolling. I think we are spinning our wheels sometimes," Anderson said.

Anderson has a strong focus on the city's downtown blocks. She wants to see the Kelso Public Library relocate there instead of in the housing and community complex being planned in West Kelso because it would be easier to walk to and closer to City Hall and major local businesses.

"We need to get something downtown where people want to come spend time (there) ... Then we'll clean up the roads and stores, and then people might want to move here," Anderson said.

One of Anderson's ideas for cleaning up the city was bringing back dump days, the free weekend access to the Cowlitz County Landfill which the county eliminated in the early 1990s.

Scott Olson

72, retired, lived in Kelso for five years

Olson said he was elected for the Montpelier City Council in Idaho to stop infighting among the existing councilmembers. He has also had stints as a school board member and Chamber of Commerce president in Idaho before moving to Washington.

Olson thought the city was wasting money on things like design consultants for construction projects. At the same time, he said Kelso was not doing enough to spread the word about the work they did on road repairs and other priorities.

"You need to be proactive and get ahead of doing things. I think we spend too much responding to emergencies," Olson said.

Olson did not want the city to get directly involved in housing, whether it was homeless housing or the West Kelso Catlin project. The approach he supported more directly was tax breaks for housing developers.

"If we give them a break for this development here, and they build something that will house 20 to 30 people, those are going to be productive members of the community. They're earning money and spending money," Olson said.

To help the city deal with homelessness, Olson suggested forced community service or other work programs for homeless people who don't go into addiction treatment.

Drew Wood

58, thrift store manager, lived in Kelso for 11 years

Drew Wood is the brother of Brian Wood, current city councilman elected in 2021. Wood said he wants to make sure the city takes actions that benefit the widest swath of residents and feels his long experience working for nonprofits would help him understand that.

“I have seen the problems facing people at the bottom of the economic scale. I can see how they’re struggling, and I can use that experience and knowledge to make decisions,” Wood said.

Wood said a lot of the city's problems come back to the lack of funds. He said the city's infrastructure priorities should be based on what affects the most people and Kelso should work with other cities to address issues like homelessness.

Wood agreed with the city's approach to the West Kelso housing project. He said there needed to be a clear, active center of Kelso where people could gather.

"It could be downtown or it could be anywhere. But there isn't anywhere that vibrant currently," Wood said.